Home NewsCommunityGuest ArticleFIVE DOGS AREN’T TOO MANY
Guest Article

FIVE DOGS AREN’T TOO MANY

by Publisher
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By Carol J. Rhodes
My husband and I often volunteered at a local humane organization, but our services mainly consisted of management-related work, rather than animal rescues. However, one Sunday afternoon I received a frantic call at home from a friend.
She had just learned from her teenage son about a Golden Retriever who he was sure had been left behind when his owners moved out of town. “I’m on my way to the airport, or I would do something myself,” she said. “Please go over and see if the
poor animal is still there-.” I remember cringing when I saw the· blood-matted fur and ribs I could count. All my kind words and coaxing for at least twenty minutes could not pry him from the spot where he lay, his soulful eyes darting from side to side in fear. I picked my way through the knee-high weeds toward the dog. It was clear someone had mistreated him terribly.
Trash, beer cans, a rotting mattress, several old tires, an ancient rusting shell of a car, and piles of lumber fittered the yard surrounding the old house. A dilapidated outhouse, almost completely covered with vines, stood in the back corner. Cutouts of a half moon and a star seemed out of place alongside the faded words painted on the door, “Newark stinks.” As I carefully moved toward the dog, his gaze suddenly shifted from me to my husband, who, obviously tired of waiting in the car, was making his way around the corner of the house. When my husband approached, I heard him say in a soft voice, “Nice doggy, nice doggy:” After only a few minutes of urging, the dog began wagging his tail slowly, then struggled to his feet and ventured a few steps forward. My heart almost stopped beating as my husband carefully slipped a rope over the dog’s head-this very same man who earlier had said, “Now remember, Honey, we just cannot take in another dog,”-and then motioned for me to follow him, and our new dog, to the car.

Locally owned and operated in Texas City, Galveston County, Texas. David Day Owner/Publisher brings over 46 years of newspaper experience to The Post Newspaper. Opened in 2003, The Post Newspaper wanted to provide an alternate information source for the local communities covering local news in a positive way and reporting facts to our readers. Connecting to the community is what The Post Newspaper is all about. Over 70,000 weekly readers learn about local concerns, area sports, charity events, legal notices and entertainment in their community. The Post is a member of several local Chamber of Commerce, and its staff volunteers at numerous events throughout Galveston County. All of this is made possible by our advertisers, who count on us to deliver their message to our readers. Twice weekly, The Post newspaper delivers information on businesses and services to our readers all over the county. Our staff is dedicated to provide over the top service, fresh ideas and exciting new ways to market business. Join our impressive list of advertisers and supporters that say they saw it in The Post Newspaper. Contact David at publisher@thepostnewspaper.net or 409-943-4265.

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