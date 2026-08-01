Studying Mobility in the Galveston Port Area

By Ruth Ann Ruiz

The Post Newspaper Features Editor

Photos Courtesy of Robert Mihovil, Mihovil Photography

The Port of Galveston has launched its first comprehensive mobility study to ensure that people and goods continue to move safely and efficiently throughout the port and surrounding community as the port grows.

Rodger Rees, Galveston Wharves port director and CEO, said, “The mobility study is much more than a traffic study. While traffic studies focus on vehicle congestion at specific intersections, a mobility study examines how everyone moves through an area by car, bus, trolley, or on foot. It identifies ways to improve safety, reduce conflicts between vehicles and pedestrians, and create better connections between destinations.”

He stressed that this is especially important as the port and the city continue to grow as a cruise and tourism destination.

The port contracted with Bermello Ajamil & Partners, the firm that did the port’s long-range master plans, to do the first phase of the study. Among other things, the recently updated master plan envisions a fifth cruise terminal and a commercial area with a hotel, retail, multi-family housing and greenspace located adjacent to downtown Galveston and neighborhoods.

“A key goal is creating safer, more convenient connections between the port’s cruise terminals, commercial waterfront and Historic Downtown Galveston so that visitors can enjoy all that the waterfront and downtown businesses have to offer. Downtown businesses benefit from the thousands of cruise passengers who shop and dine downtown, and residents enjoy our commercial area at Pier 21 with its restaurants, attractions and waterfront views,” Rees said.

The first phase of the port-funded mobility study will focus on the area bounded by Galveston Harbor, 14th Street, 33rd Street and Church Street, encompassing port property, downtown and nearby neighborhoods. Researchers will evaluate existing transportation conditions, anticipate future demand and recommend practical improvements that support both economic growth and public safety.

The study will evaluate ways to better integrate transportation options, including Island Transit, the city’s trolley system and the port’s elevated pedestrian walkover at 25th Street. It also will examine opportunities to improve sidewalks, pedestrian crossings, bicycle access, signage and wayfinding to help residents and visitors safely navigate the waterfront. The port has already been awarded almost $5 million in grant funds to implement road, sidewalk and wayfinding improvements. Watch for this work to commence this year.

Another important objective is identifying and mitigating future traffic challenges before they become larger problems. By analyzing current conditions alongside projected growth, the study will recommend strategies to improve traffic flow while maintaining efficient access for cruise passengers, port operations, downtown businesses, visitors and residents.

The study will also incorporate recommendations from both the Port of Galveston and city of Galveston Safe Streets and Roads for All action plans, creating a coordinated approach to improving transportation safety.

This effort builds on work already completed at the port, including a 2-mile internal roadway system, expanded on-site parking and improved internal circulator roads to efficiently move cruise traffic on even the busiest cruise days.

A traffic impact analysis done earlier this year for a potential fifth cruise terminal at Pier 14 found minimal impacts on Harborside Drive and surrounding roadways while identifying targeted improvements to further optimize traffic operations.

Rees said, “As our waterfront evolves, thoughtful mobility planning will help ensure that growth benefits residents, businesses and visitors alike.

“The Port of Galveston has always connected people and commerce. Today, that means creating a transportation network that is safer, more efficient and better connected. By planning ahead we’re helping ensure Galveston’s waterfront remains accessible, welcoming and ready for the future.”