Home NewsAttorney General Ken Paxton Investigates Puppy Mill to Ensure Puppies Being Sold in Texas Receive Top-Tier Veterinary Care as Advertised
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Attorney General Ken Paxton Investigates Puppy Mill to Ensure Puppies Being Sold in Texas Receive Top-Tier Veterinary Care as Advertised

by Publisher
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AUSTIN – Attorney General Ken Paxton opened an investigation into Lone Star Pups, LLC (“Lone Star Pups”) for misleading Texas consumers about the origin and veterinary care of the puppies it sells. 

Lone Star Pups is based in Caldwell, Texas and operates an online puppy-selling business that offers doodle and designer dog breeds. The company markets itself as working exclusively with reputable breeders. However, records indicate the puppies’ pre-purchase veterinary exams are being conducted in Holmes County, Ohio. This is a region that is widely known for large-scale, and in some cases unethical, commercial dog breeding operations. Buyers who ask for specific breeder information are frequently denied. Additionally, Lone Star Pups also advertises that 99 percent of its breeding dogs are OFA certified, which is a designation reserved for animals that have passed a full slate of screenings. However, an undercover investigation found the company completes only two of the four tests that the OFA requires to earn that certification. 

The investigation will also examine Lone Star Pups’ “10 Year Health Guarantee,” which the company markets as a warranty standing behind the health of every puppy it sells. The fine print tells a different story: coverage for major hereditary conditions such as cancer, pancreatitis, autoimmune disease, diabetes, intestinal disease, and seizures is capped at just three years from the puppy’s date of birth. Consumers must maintain costly ongoing pet insurance to remain eligible. The word “guarantee” appears at least nine times on the company’s homepage, which is designed to manufacture a false sense of security. 

“Purchasing a new puppy is an exciting moment for many Texas families, and that excitement should never be exploited by companies hiding the truth behind false promises and fine print,” said Attorney General Paxton. “Texans deserve honest information about their new family pets, the veterinary care they receive, and the promises that a company is actually willing to honor. My office will hold accountable any business that deceives Texas consumers.” 

Attorney General Paxton is investigating whether Lone Star Pups violated the Texas Deceptive Trade Practices Act (“DTPA”). As part of the investigation, the Office of the Attorney General has issued a Civil Investigative Demand (“CID”) to the company seeking documents and information related to its business practices.

Locally owned and operated in Texas City, Galveston County, Texas. David Day Owner/Publisher brings over 46 years of newspaper experience to The Post Newspaper. Opened in 2003, The Post Newspaper wanted to provide an alternate information source for the local communities covering local news in a positive way and reporting facts to our readers. Connecting to the community is what The Post Newspaper is all about. Over 70,000 weekly readers learn about local concerns, area sports, charity events, legal notices and entertainment in their community. The Post is a member of several local Chamber of Commerce, and its staff volunteers at numerous events throughout Galveston County. All of this is made possible by our advertisers, who count on us to deliver their message to our readers. Twice weekly, The Post newspaper delivers information on businesses and services to our readers all over the county. Our staff is dedicated to provide over the top service, fresh ideas and exciting new ways to market business. Join our impressive list of advertisers and supporters that say they saw it in The Post Newspaper. Contact David at publisher@thepostnewspaper.net or 409-943-4265.

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