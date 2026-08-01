Former Galveston College outfielder Kyeler Thompson selected in MLB Draft by the Los Angeles Dodgers

GALVESTON, Texas (July 29, 2026) – Former Galveston College outfielder Kyeler

Thompson was selected by the Los Angeles Dodgers in the ninth round of the 2026

Major League Baseball Draft on July 12.

Thompson is the latest former Whitecaps baseball student-athlete to continue his career

at the highest levels of collegiate and professional baseball. He spent his freshman year

at GC playing for the Whitecaps before transferring to Texas Tech, where the Santa Fe

native hit a career high .358 with 76 hits, 15 doubles and three homeruns last season

with the Red Raiders.

“Kyeler’s selection by the Dodgers is a tremendous accomplishment and a reflection of

the hard work, dedication and perseverance he has shown throughout his baseball

journey,” said Galveston College Athletic Director, Kelly Raines. “We’re proud that

Galveston College played a role in his development, and it’s exciting to see him

continue to succeed at Texas Tech and now have the opportunity to pursue his dream

of playing professional baseball. We look forward to following his career and wish him

nothing but success.”

The former GC outfielder started all 51 games for Texas Tech in 2026, swiped 26 bases

in 32 attempts and became one of the nation’s top lead-off hitters in his second season

with the Red Raiders.

Thompson started in 99 of his 100 appearances for the Red Raiders in two seasons,

accumulated a .310 batting average, stole 55 total bases, scored 92 runs and had 125

hits.

During his first season at Texas Tech in 2025, Thompson batted only .257. One season

later, he improved his batting average over 100 points.

In his freshman season at GC, Thompson played in 58 games, batted .292 with 59 hits,

37 RBIs, two homers, 46 stolen bases in 49 attempts during the 2023-24 season and

helped the Whitecaps to a 34-25 record. His 46 swiped bases landed him in the Top-10

in the NJCAA’s stolen bases category.

For more information about the Galveston College Whitecaps baseball program, visit

https://www.gcwhitecaps.com/landing/index.

ABOUT GALVESTON COLLEGE

Galveston College was founded in 1967 and is a comprehensive community college

providing the residents of Galveston Island and the surrounding region with academic,

workforce development, continuing education and community service programs.

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CUTLINE:

Former Galveston College Whitecaps outfielder Kyeler Thompson was drafted in the

ninth round (Pick No. 283) of the 2026 Major League Baseball Draft on July 12, 2026 by

the Los Angeles Dodgers. Thompson played the 2025 and 2026 seasons with Texas

Tech in Lubbock, Texas, and became one of the nation’s top lead-off hitters.