Stars, Stripes, and Splendor: Alisa Cheng Crowned Miss Chinatown Houston 2026

By Ruth Ann Ruiz

The Post Newspaper Features Editor

Old Glory was projected onto the stage curtain, waving throughout the early evening. Songs such as “Coming to America,” “Proud to Be an American,” and a medley of other patriotic tunes ushered guests to their seats. White orchids graced the table centers, accented by red, white, and blue LED lights — a nod to the blending of American and Asian traditions throughout the evening.

It was the 54th Miss Chinatown Houston scholarship pageant and a celebration of America’s 250th birthday. Eight young ladies glided across the stage in shimmering blue gowns, each hoping she would be wearing the crown by the end of the pageant.

For the health and fitness competition, also known as the swimsuit competition, the girls were clad in navy blue skorts with tops displaying the stars and stripes of the American flag.

To the surprise of the audience, two of the young ladies displayed their talent as figure skaters on a polyurethane pad set up in the back of the conference room. With their performance projected onto screens at the front of the room, everyone was able to appreciate the skill these young ladies demonstrated.

The lovely young ladies in the winning court were Lauren Wu, who was named Miss Congeniality and Third Princess. Sophia To, who was named Second Princess. Jia Ye Fu’s figure skating earned her the title of Miss Talent; she was also named First Runner-Up and will hold the title of Miss Chinese New Year.

Only one young lady can capture the crown, and this year’s winner wowed the audience in every category, from her first stride across the stage to her powerful performance on the guzheng. Alisa Cheng, who is enrolled at Rice University with plans to attend law school, was crowned Miss Chinatown Houston 2026.