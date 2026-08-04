Attorney General Ken Paxton Investigates Major Food Manufacturers Over Misleading “Heart Healthy” Labeling

AUSTIN – Attorney General Ken Paxton announced an investigation into major food manufacturers that market their products as “heart-healthy” even though the opposite is true.

Cardiovascular disease remains the leading cause of death worldwide, claiming nearly 18 million lives annually, and diet is widely recognized as one of the most significant modifiable factors in heart health. Since 1995, the AHA’s red heart-and-checkmark symbol has served as a trusted shorthand for consumers seeking heart-healthy food choices, appearing on everything from snack foods to cooking oils. Many companies have adapted other “heart healthy” labelling that bears a similar resemblance. As nutritional science has evolved, so has scrutiny of the certification standards behind this type of marketing. Mounting evidence suggests many “heart-healthy”-labeled products fall short of the promise consumers rely on. In actuality, many of the “heart-healthy” snacks on the market are Trojan Horses packed with added sugars, refined grains, and inflammatory properties.

Food labels are notoriously misleading because they often focus on the absence of one “bad” ingredient—such as low cholesterol or low sodium—while masking high levels of other harmful additives. These labels are found on a range of products from Mazola Canola Oil to Sun Chips. Products like these are very high in omega-6 fatty acids which increase the risk of obesity, inflammation, cardiovascular disease, cancer, and autoimmune diseases. Sun Chips also contain genetically modified (“GMO”) corn, “natural flavors,” and other ingredients with addictive properties.

“I won’t allow corporations to slap a ‘heart healthy’ symbol on their food labels as an attempt to market seed oils and other chemical-filled foods as healthy,” said Attorney General Paxton. “I have seen that many products with this ‘heart healthy’ label can actually impair heart function. I am committed to Making America Healthy Again, and this is another piece of that broad effort to protect Texans’ health and well-being.”

As part of the investigation, Attorney General Paxton has issued Civil Investigative Demands (“CIDs”) to food manufacturers that use the “heart-healthy” label. Companies under investigation so far include Frito Lay, Flora Food Group, and ACH Foods. The OAG will investigate whether these companies’ advertising practices violate the Texas Deceptive Trade Practices Act (“DTPA”) by misrepresenting the health value of their products to Texas consumers.