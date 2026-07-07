America is throwing away the very materials our economy depends on.

Every day in Texas, millions of aluminum cans, plastic bottles, and glass containers are buried in landfills, lost to litter, or washed into waterways instead of being recovered and put back into American supply chains. The materials used in beverage containers are some of the most valuable and reusable commodities in the modern economy, yet far too much of that value is simply being wasted. Anyone who has seen cleanup crews working along waterways like Houston’s Buffalo Bayou has seen the problem firsthand. Beverage containers collect in vegetation, drift through drainage systems, and pile up along shorelines instead of being recovered and reused. Local communities spend millions managing litter and debris while valuable recyclable material is lost to landfills and waterways.

Aluminum can be recycled again and again using a fraction of the energy required to produce new material. In fact, the United States now produces less than 10% of the virgin aluminum it consumes annually, making recycled aluminum and domestic recovery systems more important than ever for American manufacturing and supply chain resilience.

PET plastic remains essential for packaging and manufacturing, while glass can continuously return to the production cycle as feedstock for new containers and products. Despite growing demand for these materials, America continues importing enormous quantities from overseas while throwing billions of containers away here at home.

Texas alone wasted more than $372 million worth of recyclable beverage container material in a single year. That is not just an environmental problem. It is an economic problem, a manufacturing problem, and increasingly, a supply chain vulnerability at a time when American industry is searching for reliable domestic feedstocks and more resilient sourcing.

The good news is that better systems already exist. Across the country, states with modern beverage container recovery systems are dramatically increasing recycling rates, reducing litter, and recovering cleaner, higher-value materials that can go directly back into manufacturing. Many of these systems operate through industry-led, self-funded models that do not rely on taxpayer dollars or large government bureaucracies.

That matters in Texas.

Texans believe in practical solutions that reduce waste, strengthen American industry, and keep valuable materials in the economy instead of in rivers, landfills, and storm drains. This is not about asking Americans to consume less. It is about wasting less of what America already produces.

America should not be importing materials we are currently throwing away.

Texas has an opportunity to lead by building smarter systems that recover value, strengthen domestic supply chains, and keep our communities and waterways cleaner for future generations.

Recover more. Waste less. Build stronger.

Sincerely,﻿

Joe Trotter

Texans For Clean Water