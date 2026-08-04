College of the Mainland Celebrates First Surgical Technology Graduating Cohort

(Texas City, TX) — College of the Mainland (COM) celebrated the pinning of its first Surgical Technology graduating cohort on Wednesday, July 29, marking a significant milestone for the college and the students who completed the rigorous program.

Held in the COM Conference Center, the ceremony recognized students who completed four semesters of classroom instruction, hands-on laboratory training and clinical experiences to earn their Associate of Applied Science in Surgical Technology and prepare for careers as surgical technologists.

“I have been in the medical field for a long time, and I was looking for something to switch over,” said Leavanae Pigott, COM Surgical Technology graduate. “The program is very hands-on and very demanding, but it showed me how we advocate for our patients and prepared us for the realities of the operating room.”

Throughout the program, students gained experience in surgical procedures, patient care, sterile techniques and operating room practices. Graduates are now prepared to serve as skilled, entry-level Surgical Technologists and are eligible to sit for the National Board of Surgical Technology and Surgical Assisting certification exam.

“Watching our first Surgical Technology cohort reach this milestone has been incredibly rewarding,” said Dr. Rebecca Montz, dean of instruction. “These students have worked hard to develop the skills and confidence needed to succeed in the operating room, and we are excited to see the impact they will make in healthcare.”

The Surgical Technology program is part of COM’s continued commitment to expanding healthcare education opportunities that align with workforce demand and provide students with pathways to high-demand careers.

“When we create programs that meet workforce needs, we create opportunities for our students and our community,” said COM President Dr. Helen Brewer. “Surgical Technology is another example of COM preparing students for successful careers close to home.”

Through programs like Surgical Technology, COM continues to strengthen partnerships with local healthcare employers while preparing students with the skills, knowledge and credentials needed to succeed in today’s workforce.

The next Surgical Technology cohort is scheduled to begin in Fall 2027 with 10 students selected for the program.

Learn more about COM’s Surgical Technology program at www.com.edu/academics/surgical-technology.

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Photo: College of the Mainland’s first graduating Surgical Technology cohort, from left: Leavanae Pigott, Heidy Marquez, Rina Johnson and Kristin Martinez.