Home NewsCommunityEntertainmentEnjoy a fun day at a local aquarium 
Entertainment

Enjoy a fun day at a local aquarium 

by Publisher
written by Publisher 0 comments

Aquariums are hard to beat as day trip destinations. Aquariums feature many different exhibits and events so there’s likely something to pique the interest of every visitor.

Aquariums have been popular for a number of years. In 1853, Philip Henry Gosse and David William Mitchell, the first paid secretary of the Zoological Society of London, created the first public aquarium in the Regent’s Park Zoological Gardens (now known as the London Zoo). The large glass aquarium was stocked with 200 specimens of marine animals and plants. The exhibit grew quite popular and eventually expanded, helping to pave the way for many future aquariums.

The Georgia Aquarium in Atlanta is the largest aquarium in the United States, making it one of the state’s top attractions. The Vancouver Aquarium in Canada was the country’s first public aquarium and is Canada’s largest. While these impressive facilities attract millions of visitors each year, there are aquariums large and small across North America. Here’s how to make the most of a day at the aquarium.

· Visit during off-peak hours. Aquariums do their best to accommodate crowds, but there may be wait times for entry if you turn up during peak visiting hours. Call the facility to find out when is the best time to visit. Ask if the day you’re planning to go is filled with any class trips or camp groups, which can make the aquarium more crowded. You also likely can buy tickets in advance and avoid the queue.

· Leave the stroller at home. Certain aquariums prohibit the use of strollers and baby carriages because they can inhibit the flow of people. Some rent special baby carriers, or you can use your own carrier that enables you to wear baby on your body.

· Dress the kids in bright colors. Children can wander off as they race to see different exhibits. Also, some areas of the aquarium may be darkened to show off the marine animals behind the glass. It may be easier to keep tabs on kids by dressing them in bright hues or easily recognizable clothing.

· Wear comfortable shoes. A lot of walking goes into visiting an aquarium. Don comfortable walking shoes or sneakers to ensure pain-free viewing.

· Check the itinerary. Aquariums boast daily schedules that may include hands-on touch opportunities, informational presentations and animal feedings. Know which time these events begin and where they are located so you can get to them in a timely manner.

· Prepare to dine in. Be sure to factor food into your budget for a day at the aquarium. Many facilities do not permit outside food and drink as selling in-house treats is clearly a way for them to increase revenue. Prices are what you may expect at any museum, amusement park or other attraction, which means eating inside will be more costly than dining outside the building. Either eat heartily before you arrive or bring cash or card to split a meal.

A day spent at the aquarium can be an enjoyable experience with some advanced preparation. TF236060

Locally owned and operated in Texas City, Galveston County, Texas. David Day Owner/Publisher brings over 46 years of newspaper experience to The Post Newspaper. Opened in 2003, The Post Newspaper wanted to provide an alternate information source for the local communities covering local news in a positive way and reporting facts to our readers. Connecting to the community is what The Post Newspaper is all about. Over 70,000 weekly readers learn about local concerns, area sports, charity events, legal notices and entertainment in their community. The Post is a member of several local Chamber of Commerce, and its staff volunteers at numerous events throughout Galveston County. All of this is made possible by our advertisers, who count on us to deliver their message to our readers. Twice weekly, The Post newspaper delivers information on businesses and services to our readers all over the county. Our staff is dedicated to provide over the top service, fresh ideas and exciting new ways to market business. Join our impressive list of advertisers and supporters that say they saw it in The Post Newspaper. Contact David at publisher@thepostnewspaper.net or 409-943-4265.

You may also like

Selena and Shakira Tribute Show Brings Interactive Latin Pop Celebration to Mainland...

Mardi Gras Magic

Brandon McDermott Band and The Jetties to Open for Dos Borrachos at Galveston...

Pirate Meets Ancient Egypt at Christmas Time

Rounder Records Tour Alert

Country Music Fest with Dos Borrachos

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

@2022 - All Right Reserved. The Post Newspaper