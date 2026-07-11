Galveston Beach Band Strikes Up Another Summer of Free Tuesday Concerts

By Ruth Ann Ruiz

The Post Newspaper Features Editor

Marching with flags, blowing bubbles, drawing with chalk on the sidewalks, and shaking maracas with a nearby ice cream truck are all part of the summer fun that takes place on Tuesday evenings at the Euginia and George Sealy Pavilion in Galveston.

The Galveston Beach Band, with nearly a century of performing for dedicated audiences, is well into its 2026 summer season. Robert Gray serves as director of the 24-piece band, which plays music from a variety of genres, including jazz, pop, musicals, movie and television theme songs, and traditional patriotic songs.

Included in each performance is a historic narrative reading from Leslie Watts. Her attention to each word through her soothing Southern voice leads listeners into an enjoyable history lesson.

Vocalist Karina Lee woos the audience with her delivery of several tunes at each performance. Her voice swirls into the air with the note of a nostalgic radio broadcast.

The concerts are free, and park benches are provided, but many people bring their own lawn chairs. Each concert begins at 7:30 p.m. and ends at 9:00 p.m. The concerts will continue on Tuesday evenings, with a final summer concert planned for August 3.