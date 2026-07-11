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Galveston Beach Band Strikes Up Another Summer of Free Tuesday Concerts

by Ruth Ann Ruiz
written by Ruth Ann Ruiz 0 comments

By Ruth Ann Ruiz

The Post Newspaper Features Editor

Marching with flags, blowing bubbles, drawing with chalk on the sidewalks, and shaking maracas with a nearby ice cream truck are all part of the summer fun that takes place on Tuesday evenings at the Euginia and George Sealy Pavilion in Galveston.

The Galveston Beach Band, with nearly a century of performing for dedicated audiences, is well into its 2026 summer season. Robert Gray serves as director of the 24-piece band, which plays music from a variety of genres, including jazz, pop, musicals, movie and television theme songs, and traditional patriotic songs.

Included in each performance is a historic narrative reading from Leslie Watts. Her attention to each word through her soothing Southern voice leads listeners into an enjoyable history lesson.

Vocalist Karina Lee woos the audience with her delivery of several tunes at each performance. Her voice swirls into the air with the note of a nostalgic radio broadcast.

The concerts are free, and park benches are provided, but many people bring their own lawn chairs. Each concert begins at 7:30 p.m. and ends at 9:00 p.m. The concerts will continue on Tuesday evenings, with a final summer concert planned for August 3.

Ruth Ann Ruiz, our feature’s editor, came to The Post Newspaper with 25+ years of journalism experience. She has written for The Tucson Citizen, The Arizona Daily Star, The Aztec Press, Tucson Lifestyles Magazine, Galveston County Daily News and Guidry News where she advanced her skills as a photojournalist. Her writing and photography have been filling our front page for two years. Her background also includes two published books, Coping with the Death of a Brother or Sister and Self Esteem, Team Mental Health. She also brings her broadcast journalism experiences from Southern Arizona to the Texas Gulf Coast. Most of her work is generated through her own initiative. Ruth has a sense of what makes the county special. We love the way she has taken on the task of not only reporting, writing, and photography but also finding so much of the best of Galveston County!!!

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