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OUR DAILY BREAD: SCRIPTURES AND REFLECTIONS FOR LIFE

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By Richard Tew/Contributing writer for The Post Newspaper

Ephesians 3:20-21

“Now unto him that is able to do exceeding abundantly above all that we ask or think, according to the power that worketh in us, unto him be glory in the church by Christ Jesus throughout all ages, world without end. Amen.”

The apostle Paul reminded the early church-and us-that through our participation with his will, we not only strengthen  our own walk, but plant seeds for the next generation of belivers who can pick up the mantle of Christ for the future glory of God’s kingdom.  

FAith-based activities around the area! Shrine of the True Cross is hosting a couple of note-worthy events coming up in the next couple of months.

1.  A 90th anniversary concert is planned commemorating the renamming of the church Wednesday, September 9 at 7 P.M..

2. The annual Fall Festival will be held Sunday, October 18, from 8 am to 5 p.m. 

Shrine of the True Cross is located at 300 FM 517 e in Dickinson.

To include events in this column, email rttew@yahoo.com.

To hear the “Our Daily Bread: Scriptures and Reflections for Life” on the radio, tune into 920 am on the radio each day.  Verses and reflections are read 12 times every other hour.  To pic up a new book of fifty scriptures and reflections, search Amazon under this title.  There is also an audio book under the same name through Audible.  

Locally owned and operated in Texas City, Galveston County, Texas. David Day Owner/Publisher brings over 46 years of newspaper experience to The Post Newspaper. Opened in 2003, The Post Newspaper wanted to provide an alternate information source for the local communities covering local news in a positive way and reporting facts to our readers. Connecting to the community is what The Post Newspaper is all about. Over 70,000 weekly readers learn about local concerns, area sports, charity events, legal notices and entertainment in their community. The Post is a member of several local Chamber of Commerce, and its staff volunteers at numerous events throughout Galveston County. All of this is made possible by our advertisers, who count on us to deliver their message to our readers. Twice weekly, The Post newspaper delivers information on businesses and services to our readers all over the county. Our staff is dedicated to provide over the top service, fresh ideas and exciting new ways to market business. Join our impressive list of advertisers and supporters that say they saw it in The Post Newspaper. Contact David at publisher@thepostnewspaper.net or 409-943-4265.

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