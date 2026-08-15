By Richard Tew/Contributing writer for The Post Newspaper

Ephesians 3:20-21

“Now unto him that is able to do exceeding abundantly above all that we ask or think, according to the power that worketh in us, unto him be glory in the church by Christ Jesus throughout all ages, world without end. Amen.”

The apostle Paul reminded the early church-and us-that through our participation with his will, we not only strengthen our own walk, but plant seeds for the next generation of belivers who can pick up the mantle of Christ for the future glory of God’s kingdom.

FAith-based activities around the area! Shrine of the True Cross is hosting a couple of note-worthy events coming up in the next couple of months.

1. A 90th anniversary concert is planned commemorating the renamming of the church Wednesday, September 9 at 7 P.M..

2. The annual Fall Festival will be held Sunday, October 18, from 8 am to 5 p.m.

Shrine of the True Cross is located at 300 FM 517 e in Dickinson.

To include events in this column, email rttew@yahoo.com.

To hear the “Our Daily Bread: Scriptures and Reflections for Life” on the radio, tune into 920 am on the radio each day. Verses and reflections are read 12 times every other hour. To pic up a new book of fifty scriptures and reflections, search Amazon under this title. There is also an audio book under the same name through Audible.