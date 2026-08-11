Home NewsCommissioner Sid Miller Praises Trump Administration for Delivering New Tool in Fight Against New World Screwworm 
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Commissioner Sid Miller Praises Trump Administration for Delivering New Tool in Fight Against New World Screwworm 

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AUSTIN – Texas Agriculture Commissioner Sid Miller today praised the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA), the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS), and Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. for issuing an Emergency Use Authorization for CLiK Extra (dicyclanil topical suspension) wound spray to help prevent New World screwworm infestations in multiple animal species. Commissioner Miller called the action an important milestone in protecting American livestock and wildlife while emphasizing that aggressive eradication efforts remain essential to permanently defeat the devastating pest.

The following statement may be attributed to Commissioner Sid Miller:

“I want to thank President Trump, Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr., the FDA, and everyone at HHS who worked with urgency to make this Emergency Use Authorization a reality. Secretary Kennedy has demonstrated that protecting animal health is inseparable from protecting our nation’s food supply, and I appreciate his willingness to move quickly in the face of this growing threat.

This authorization gives ranchers, veterinarians, and livestock owners another valuable tool to help protect cattle, horses, sheep, goats, swine and wildlife from the devastating effects of the New World screwworm. Every new weapon we can put in the hands of those on the front lines strengthens our ability to defend American agriculture.

But let’s not confuse treatment with eradication. The only proven way to eliminate this pest is to destroy the fly itself through an aggressive program, including the proven SWASS strategy that I’ve been calling for from day one. Today’s announcement is an important victory, but it must be matched by an all-out eradication campaign that pushes the screwworm back across the border and keeps it there.

I commend Secretary Kennedy, the FDA, HHS, and our federal partners for taking this important step. I also urge the federal government to fully embrace the aggressive eradication strategy this crisis demands. Texas producers deserve nothing less than a comprehensive plan that doesn’t just slow the screwworm, it defeats it once and for all.”

To read FDA’s announcement, click here.

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