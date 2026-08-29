Texas Comptroller Don Huffines Puts Taxpayers First with Reforms Built on Fairness, Transparency and Respect 

(AUSTIN) — Texas Comptroller Don Huffines announced a landmark taxpayer-friendly initiative today to reform the way the state collects taxes and fees to ensure fairness, transparency and respect for all Texas taxpayers. The new policies, collectively known as the Taxpayer First Project, constitute the most significant reform of tax administration under the Texas Comptroller in decades.

“Texans deserve fairness and transparency from their government,” Huffines said. “For too long, Texas businesses had to navigate unfair, retroactive policy changes, confusing rules that were inconsistently applied and painfully slow refunds when they overpaid their taxes. That is unacceptable from the government of the world’s eighth-largest economy.

“I will put taxpayers first because Texans deserve fair, consistent and clearly defined rules to ensure remitting accurate funds to the state can be achieved with ease and confidence.”

Huffines’ Taxpayer First Project will include these reforms:

Streamline and modernize tax administration

Clearly communicate policy through public rulemaking, not internal directives

End unfair retroactive policy changes

Fix the broken, slow administrative hearings process

Expedite refunds owed to taxpayers

Improve audit operations with modern technology

Ensure a transparent and fair settlement process

Decentralize case resolutions

Huffines has already installed new leadership over tax administration within the Comptroller’s office, which serves the state by collecting, processing, administering and overseeing more than 100 separate taxes and fees including local sales taxes collected on behalf of more than 1,800 Texas cities, counties and other local governments. This biennium, the Comptroller is expected to collect nearly $355 billion to fund state programs such as education, public safety, healthcare, transportation and parks.

A successful businessman and former state senator, Huffines is determined to put taxpayers first. He was appointed Texas Comptroller by Gov. Greg Abbott and sworn in on Aug. 1, 2026. Huffines previously announced a comprehensive performance review of the Comptroller’s office to identify inefficiencies and find savings for taxpayers. The internal review is evaluating all aspects of agency operations including business processes, vendor contracts and administrative structure measured against best practices in the private sector.