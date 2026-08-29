Members of the Santa Fe football team had the honor of having their parents place the SF logo on their helmets ahead of the 2026 season kickoff, which began on Friday when the Indians visited Brazoswood.
Santa Fe football team had the honor of having their parents place the SF logo on their helmets
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Members of the Santa Fe football team had the honor of having their parents place the SF logo on their helmets ahead of the 2026 season kickoff, which began on Friday when the Indians visited Brazoswood.
Members of the Santa Fe football team had the honor of having their parents place the SF logo on their helmets ahead of the 2026 season kickoff, which began on Friday when the Indians visited Brazoswood.