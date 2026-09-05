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Houston Methodist Clear Lake Hospital to offer innovative thumb joint replacement surgery

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First procedure of its kind in the Bay Area and Houston Methodist system CLEAR LAKE, Texas – September 3, 2026 – Houston Methodist Clear Lake Hospital has
successfully completed its first TOUCH thumb carpometacarpal (CMC) joint replacement, an innovative procedure designed to treat basal joint arthritis, one of the most common and
debilitating forms of hand arthritis. This condition affects all ages and can make everyday activities like gripping objects, turning keys and driving to be painful and difficult.
Traditionally, surgery involved removing part or all of the trapezium, the small bone at the base of the thumb, and reconstructing the joint for pain relief, but doing so can also lead to
shortening of the thumb, altered mechanics, deformity, and decreased strength. The TOUCH implant offers a different approach that replaces the arthritic joint instead of
removing it. The implant is designed to preserve thumb length, anatomy, and provide more natural joint mechanics including better thumb function and strength. Houston Methodist Clear Lake Hospital’s orthopedic hand surgeons Dr. Daniel Torres and Dr. Jamie Alexander are the first surgeons within the Bay area and the Houston Methodist system to begin offering the TOUCH procedure. Before introducing the technology at Houston Methodist Clear Lake, they underwent specialized training in Switzerland. “We are excited to offer patients access to a procedure that preserves joint anatomy while helping restore function and quality of life,” Dr. Torres said. “Adding this technology to our practice underscores our commitment to advancing hand surgery and providing the latest evidence-based care” said Dr. Torres. The procedure represents a significant advancement in thumb joint replacement technology. Torres adds that historically, thumb CMC joint replacement implants have had relatively high complication and failure rates, limiting their widespread adoption. The TOUCH implant is different in that it features a dual-mobility design intended to improve stability and reduce complications seen with earlier generations of implants “The implant has been used in Europe for more than a decade, with published data demonstrating approximately 90% implant survival at 10 years, providing encouraging long-term outcomes for a joint replacement in one of the hand’s most mechanically demanding locations,” Dr. Alexander said. Because the thumb contributes significantly to overall hand function, losing partial or total function can have a substantial impact on a patient’s quality life. The TOUCH implant now expands treatment options for patients seeking to maintain strength and hand mobility.

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