Home NewsCommunityHealth105 Degrees and Rising, Sodalis Texas City Keeps Memory Care Residents One Step Ahead of the Heat 
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105 Degrees and Rising, Sodalis Texas City Keeps Memory Care Residents One Step Ahead of the Heat 

by Publisher
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TEXAS CITY, TX — Heat index values are climbing as high as 105 degrees across Galveston County heading into late August, and Sodalis Texas City, a senior living community offering assisted living and memory care, wants residents and their families ready for it.

Older adults face a higher risk of heat-related illness because aging bodies regulate temperature less efficiently, making a hot stretch like this one more than just uncomfortable. The risk runs higher still for residents living with dementia, who may not recognize or communicate early warning signs the way another resident would. Team members at Sodalis Texas City are passing along a few ground rules: sip water throughout the day rather than waiting to feel thirsty, skip outdoor errands during the hottest hours, choose light, breathable clothing, and learn to spot early signs of trouble, such as dizziness or heavy sweating, before it becomes an emergency.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention counts extreme heat among the leading weather-related causes of death nationwide each year. Meagan Bailey, Community Sales Director at Sodalis Texas City, said the community treats heat prevention as a daily habit, not a once-a-summer reminder, with extra attention paid to memory care residents who may not flag discomfort on their own.

“By the time someone looks overheated, the body has usually been struggling for a while, so we would rather catch it early,” said Bailey. “That matters even more for residents living with dementia, since our team is often the one watching for the signs a family member would normally catch. Extra water, shorter time outside, and frequent check-ins make all the difference.”

Local media are invited to visit Sodalis Texas City and speak with Meagan Bailey about how the community and families in Galveston County can stay a step ahead of the heat. 

Locally owned and operated in Texas City, Galveston County, Texas. David Day Owner/Publisher brings over 46 years of newspaper experience to The Post Newspaper. Opened in 2003, The Post Newspaper wanted to provide an alternate information source for the local communities covering local news in a positive way and reporting facts to our readers. Connecting to the community is what The Post Newspaper is all about. Over 70,000 weekly readers learn about local concerns, area sports, charity events, legal notices and entertainment in their community. The Post is a member of several local Chamber of Commerce, and its staff volunteers at numerous events throughout Galveston County. All of this is made possible by our advertisers, who count on us to deliver their message to our readers. Twice weekly, The Post newspaper delivers information on businesses and services to our readers all over the county. Our staff is dedicated to provide over the top service, fresh ideas and exciting new ways to market business. Join our impressive list of advertisers and supporters that say they saw it in The Post Newspaper. Contact David at publisher@thepostnewspaper.net or 409-943-4265.

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