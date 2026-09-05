105 Degrees and Rising, Sodalis Texas City Keeps Memory Care Residents One Step Ahead of the Heat 

TEXAS CITY, TX — Heat index values are climbing as high as 105 degrees across Galveston County heading into late August, and Sodalis Texas City, a senior living community offering assisted living and memory care, wants residents and their families ready for it.

Older adults face a higher risk of heat-related illness because aging bodies regulate temperature less efficiently, making a hot stretch like this one more than just uncomfortable. The risk runs higher still for residents living with dementia, who may not recognize or communicate early warning signs the way another resident would. Team members at Sodalis Texas City are passing along a few ground rules: sip water throughout the day rather than waiting to feel thirsty, skip outdoor errands during the hottest hours, choose light, breathable clothing, and learn to spot early signs of trouble, such as dizziness or heavy sweating, before it becomes an emergency.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention counts extreme heat among the leading weather-related causes of death nationwide each year. Meagan Bailey, Community Sales Director at Sodalis Texas City, said the community treats heat prevention as a daily habit, not a once-a-summer reminder, with extra attention paid to memory care residents who may not flag discomfort on their own.

“By the time someone looks overheated, the body has usually been struggling for a while, so we would rather catch it early,” said Bailey. “That matters even more for residents living with dementia, since our team is often the one watching for the signs a family member would normally catch. Extra water, shorter time outside, and frequent check-ins make all the difference.”

Local media are invited to visit Sodalis Texas City and speak with Meagan Bailey about how the community and families in Galveston County can stay a step ahead of the heat.