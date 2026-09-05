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Texas City family is marking two milestones this fall

by Publisher
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A Texas City family is marking two milestones this fall after a journey that began with their daughter arriving far earlier than expected.

Annistyn Renken was born at just 22.2 weeks gestation, weighing 14.6 ounces, and spent 260 days in the Level IV NICU at The Woman’s Hospital of Texas. Now, Annistyn has reached a new milestone: the Texas City 2-year-old recently started PreK3.

Her journey also inspired a new path for her mom, Kelsey. After spending months alongside the neonatal team caring for her daughter, Kelsey is now in nursing school with the goal of becoming a NICU nurse herself, hoping to eventually support families experiencing a journey she understands personally.

Their story comes as NICU Awareness Month begins in September and The Woman’s Hospital of Texas expands its specialized Small Baby Unit to care for eligible infants born as early as 21 weeks and 5 days gestation.

Kelsey and Annistyn are available for interviews, along with neonatologist. We also have photos documenting Annistyn’s NICU journey and current photos following her start of PreK3, offering a compelling then-and-now look at this Texas City family’s journey.

Locally owned and operated in Texas City, Galveston County, Texas. David Day Owner/Publisher brings over 46 years of newspaper experience to The Post Newspaper. Opened in 2003, The Post Newspaper wanted to provide an alternate information source for the local communities covering local news in a positive way and reporting facts to our readers. Connecting to the community is what The Post Newspaper is all about. Over 70,000 weekly readers learn about local concerns, area sports, charity events, legal notices and entertainment in their community. The Post is a member of several local Chamber of Commerce, and its staff volunteers at numerous events throughout Galveston County. All of this is made possible by our advertisers, who count on us to deliver their message to our readers. Twice weekly, The Post newspaper delivers information on businesses and services to our readers all over the county. Our staff is dedicated to provide over the top service, fresh ideas and exciting new ways to market business. Join our impressive list of advertisers and supporters that say they saw it in The Post Newspaper. Contact David at publisher@thepostnewspaper.net or 409-943-4265.

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