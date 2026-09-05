International Art Celebration in Galveston

By Ruth Ann Ruiz

The Post Newspaper Features Editor

The City of Galveston invites the community to Galveston Loves Málaga: An International Celebration of Art in the Parks, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Sunday, September 13, 2026, at Menard Park, 2222 28th Street.

The free community celebration will highlight art in Galveston’s public parks while recognizing the cultural partnership between Galveston and Málaga, Spain. The event will include the official ribbon cutting for a new commemorative mural honoring Bernardo de Gálvez and comments from Galveston and Málaga officials, along with an art market, live music, spoken-word performances, family-friendly activities, and opportunities to celebrate Galveston’s creative community.

At 10:30 a.m., Mayor John Paul Listowski will read an official proclamation, followed immediately by a preview performance of two selections from the opera Yo Solo in honor of Bernardo de Gálvez and his contributions to the American Revolution.

The event’s central feature is a new mural created by Málaga-based public artist Eduardo Luque Puertas, professionally known as “Lalone.” The mural was gifted by the City of Málaga to the City of Galveston as part of the De Gálvez 250 initiative and the international cultural exchange surrounding the United States’ 250th anniversary.

Málaga provided the mural design and artist support, including artist travel, fees, accommodations, and painting supplies. The City of Galveston coordinated the project locally and provided site preparation, equipment, logistical assistance, and public programming.

The project honors Bernardo de Gálvez and celebrates the longstanding historical connections between Spain and the United States. It is the second mural created this year by an international artist in Menard Park.

“This celebration gives our community an opportunity to welcome an international artist, recognize an important chapter of American history, support local creatives, and experience the many ways art brings public spaces to life,” City Manager Brian Maxwell said.