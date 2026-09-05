COM to Host Grand Opening for New Public Safety Careers Building

(Texas City, TX) — College of the Mainland (COM) invites the community to attend the grand opening and ribbon cutting ceremony of its new Public Safety Careers (PSC) Building on Thursday, Sept. 10, from 3 to 5 p.m. at 7733 Monticello Drive in Texas City.

The new facility will serve as the home of COM’s Fire, EMS and Criminal Justice programs, providing students with modern training spaces designed to prepare them for careers in public safety. The building features a new 50-yard indoor firing range, climbing tower and EMS simulation rooms that allow students to practice responding to real-world emergency scenarios in realistic environments.

“This building reflects our commitment to providing students with exceptional learning opportunities that prepare them for meaningful careers serving others,” said COM President Helen Brewer. “Whether they aspire to work in law enforcement, emergency medical services or fire services, our students will benefit from modern training environments that build the skills, confidence and experience needed to make an impact in their communities.”

The facility was designed to support hands-on, scenario-based learning that mirrors the situations students may encounter in the field. Through realistic training experiences and industry-aligned equipment, students will strengthen the critical thinking, communication and technical skills needed to succeed in public safety professions.

“This new facility will be monumental in educating and training the coming generations of public safety professionals,” said Dr. Victor Vega, dean of instruction. “The new shooting range will also provide a space for local agencies and public servants to utilize for training and classes.”

In addition to supporting student learning, the firing range will serve as a regional training resource for local law enforcement agencies and public safety organizations. Agencies will have the opportunity to utilize the space for training, certifications and continuing education, creating additional opportunities for collaboration between COM and community partners.

Photo: Graphic Flyer for College of the Mainland’s Public Safety Careers Building Grand Opening.