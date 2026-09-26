Home EducationRep. Terri Leo Wilson Celebrates Heights Elementary as 2026 Lone Star Ribbon School
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Rep. Terri Leo Wilson Celebrates Heights Elementary as 2026 Lone Star Ribbon School

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(Galveston, TX) – Rep. Terri Leo Wilson congratulated Heights Elementary School and Texas
City Independent School District following a ceremony celebrating Heights Elementary’s
designation as a 2026 Texas Lone Star Ribbon School.
The Lone Star Ribbon Schools program, established by Governor Greg Abbott in 2025,
recognizes Texas public schools demonstrating outstanding academic performance and
meaningful progress in closing achievement gaps. The program carries forward the tradition of
the former National Blue Ribbon Schools program, which transitioned to state leadership in
2025. Heights Elementary is one of just 25 Texas public schools recognized as a 2026 Lone Star
Ribbon School.
“Congratulations to Heights Elementary on this tremendous recognition,” said Rep. Terri Leo
Wilson. “This designation is a reflection of the dedication of the teachers, staff, students, and
parents who work every day to provide our children with the education and opportunities they
deserve. I am proud to celebrate this accomplishment with the Heights Elementary and Texas
City ISD communities.”
Rep. Leo Wilson also thanked Governor Abbott for establishing the Lone Star Ribbon Schools
program and recognizing Texas schools that are achieving outstanding results.
“Thank you to Governor Abbott for recognizing the hard work taking place in our schools and
for creating a Texas-based program that celebrates academic excellence across our state,” said
Rep. Leo Wilson.
The Lone Star Ribbon designation comes during an especially strong year for Heights
Elementary. The campus earned an A rating from the Texas Education Agency with an overall
scaled score of 92 and received four TEA Distinction Designations:

  • Academic Achievement in Reading/Language Arts
  • Academic Achievement in Mathematics
  • Postsecondary Readiness
  • Top 25%: Comparative Closing the Gaps
    Heights Elementary was also recently recognized as a National Bright Spot for third-grade
    literacy, placing the campus among the top-performing schools in Texas for exceeding
    expectations in student achievement relative to student poverty levels.

Rep. Leo Wilson also recognized Texas City ISD Superintendent Dr. Melissa Duarte for her
leadership and the continued accomplishments of the district.
“I want to give a special thank you to Dr. Melissa Duarte and the entire Texas City ISD team for
their leadership and commitment to our students,” said Rep. Leo Wilson. “These
accomplishments do not happen by accident. They are the result of strong leadership, dedicated
educators, engaged families and students who are rising to the challenge.”
The recognition of Heights Elementary is part of a broader year of achievement for Texas City
ISD. Eight TCISD campuses earned a combined 19 TEA Distinction Designations in the 2026
accountability ratings. The district was also recently named a District of Distinction by the Texas
Art Education Association for the eighth consecutive year, an honor earned by only 16 districts
or learning institutions in Texas every year since the award was established.
“Texas City ISD has given our community plenty of reasons to celebrate this year,” said Rep.
Leo Wilson. “I congratulate Heights Elementary, Dr. Duarte, the principals and administrators,
teachers and staff, students and families on these accomplishments. I look forward to seeing the
continued success of our students and schools.”

Locally owned and operated in Texas City, Galveston County, Texas. David Day Owner/Publisher brings over 46 years of newspaper experience to The Post Newspaper. Opened in 2003, The Post Newspaper wanted to provide an alternate information source for the local communities covering local news in a positive way and reporting facts to our readers. Connecting to the community is what The Post Newspaper is all about. Over 70,000 weekly readers learn about local concerns, area sports, charity events, legal notices and entertainment in their community. The Post is a member of several local Chamber of Commerce, and its staff volunteers at numerous events throughout Galveston County. All of this is made possible by our advertisers, who count on us to deliver their message to our readers. Twice weekly, The Post newspaper delivers information on businesses and services to our readers all over the county. Our staff is dedicated to provide over the top service, fresh ideas and exciting new ways to market business. Join our impressive list of advertisers and supporters that say they saw it in The Post Newspaper. Contact David at publisher@thepostnewspaper.net or 409-943-4265.

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