Rep. Terri Leo Wilson Celebrates Heights Elementary as 2026 Lone Star Ribbon School

(Galveston, TX) – Rep. Terri Leo Wilson congratulated Heights Elementary School and Texas

City Independent School District following a ceremony celebrating Heights Elementary’s

designation as a 2026 Texas Lone Star Ribbon School.

The Lone Star Ribbon Schools program, established by Governor Greg Abbott in 2025,

recognizes Texas public schools demonstrating outstanding academic performance and

meaningful progress in closing achievement gaps. The program carries forward the tradition of

the former National Blue Ribbon Schools program, which transitioned to state leadership in

2025. Heights Elementary is one of just 25 Texas public schools recognized as a 2026 Lone Star

Ribbon School.

“Congratulations to Heights Elementary on this tremendous recognition,” said Rep. Terri Leo

Wilson. “This designation is a reflection of the dedication of the teachers, staff, students, and

parents who work every day to provide our children with the education and opportunities they

deserve. I am proud to celebrate this accomplishment with the Heights Elementary and Texas

City ISD communities.”

Rep. Leo Wilson also thanked Governor Abbott for establishing the Lone Star Ribbon Schools

program and recognizing Texas schools that are achieving outstanding results.

“Thank you to Governor Abbott for recognizing the hard work taking place in our schools and

for creating a Texas-based program that celebrates academic excellence across our state,” said

Rep. Leo Wilson.

The Lone Star Ribbon designation comes during an especially strong year for Heights

Elementary. The campus earned an A rating from the Texas Education Agency with an overall

scaled score of 92 and received four TEA Distinction Designations:

Academic Achievement in Reading/Language Arts

Academic Achievement in Mathematics

Postsecondary Readiness

Top 25%: Comparative Closing the Gaps

Heights Elementary was also recently recognized as a National Bright Spot for third-grade

literacy, placing the campus among the top-performing schools in Texas for exceeding

expectations in student achievement relative to student poverty levels.

Rep. Leo Wilson also recognized Texas City ISD Superintendent Dr. Melissa Duarte for her

leadership and the continued accomplishments of the district.

“I want to give a special thank you to Dr. Melissa Duarte and the entire Texas City ISD team for

their leadership and commitment to our students,” said Rep. Leo Wilson. “These

accomplishments do not happen by accident. They are the result of strong leadership, dedicated

educators, engaged families and students who are rising to the challenge.”

The recognition of Heights Elementary is part of a broader year of achievement for Texas City

ISD. Eight TCISD campuses earned a combined 19 TEA Distinction Designations in the 2026

accountability ratings. The district was also recently named a District of Distinction by the Texas

Art Education Association for the eighth consecutive year, an honor earned by only 16 districts

or learning institutions in Texas every year since the award was established.

“Texas City ISD has given our community plenty of reasons to celebrate this year,” said Rep.

Leo Wilson. “I congratulate Heights Elementary, Dr. Duarte, the principals and administrators,

teachers and staff, students and families on these accomplishments. I look forward to seeing the

continued success of our students and schools.”