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Celebrating Galveston County Cowboys 

by Ruth Ann Ruiz
written by Ruth Ann Ruiz 0 comments

By Ruth Ann Ruiz

The Post Newspaper Features Editor 

Harold Cash Living Legend  Rodeo and Charity work, will be hosting the 2nd annual Galveston County “Rodeo” Cowboy Hall of Fame. Harold is promising this year guests will be treated to a sit-down dinner and that the tradition of great cowboys in Galveston County will continue to be celebrated.

“It’s important for us to honor the cowboys who stood out in the past from Galveston County because they helped make it possible for Galveston County cowboys of today,” said Cash. 

The honorees will include outstanding Galveston County cowboys, ranchers, rodeo participants and others who have helped preserve and promote the rich cowboy heritage of Galveston County. 

“We’ll be including everyone, not just one ethnic or racial group, in the Galveston County ‘Rodeo’ Cowboy Hall of Fame,” said Cash. 

So far, Cash reports he might have to put up some of his own money to cover the event because sponsorship is down this year. But sponsors or not, Cash is determined to hold the Cowboy Hall of Fame on November 8, 2026, at the Wayne Johnson Community Center in LaMarque. 

For tickets, sponsorship information, or additional details, please contact Harold Cash at 409-750-1400.

Ruth Ann Ruiz, our feature’s editor, came to The Post Newspaper with 25+ years of journalism experience. She has written for The Tucson Citizen, The Arizona Daily Star, The Aztec Press, Tucson Lifestyles Magazine, Galveston County Daily News and Guidry News where she advanced her skills as a photojournalist. Her writing and photography have been filling our front page for two years. Her background also includes two published books, Coping with the Death of a Brother or Sister and Self Esteem, Team Mental Health. She also brings her broadcast journalism experiences from Southern Arizona to the Texas Gulf Coast. Most of her work is generated through her own initiative. Ruth has a sense of what makes the county special. We love the way she has taken on the task of not only reporting, writing, and photography but also finding so much of the best of Galveston County!!!

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