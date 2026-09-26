Celebrating Galveston County Cowboys 

By Ruth Ann Ruiz

The Post Newspaper Features Editor

Harold Cash Living Legend Rodeo and Charity work, will be hosting the 2nd annual Galveston County “Rodeo” Cowboy Hall of Fame. Harold is promising this year guests will be treated to a sit-down dinner and that the tradition of great cowboys in Galveston County will continue to be celebrated.

“It’s important for us to honor the cowboys who stood out in the past from Galveston County because they helped make it possible for Galveston County cowboys of today,” said Cash.

The honorees will include outstanding Galveston County cowboys, ranchers, rodeo participants and others who have helped preserve and promote the rich cowboy heritage of Galveston County.

“We’ll be including everyone, not just one ethnic or racial group, in the Galveston County ‘Rodeo’ Cowboy Hall of Fame,” said Cash.

So far, Cash reports he might have to put up some of his own money to cover the event because sponsorship is down this year. But sponsors or not, Cash is determined to hold the Cowboy Hall of Fame on November 8, 2026, at the Wayne Johnson Community Center in LaMarque.

For tickets, sponsorship information, or additional details, please contact Harold Cash at 409-750-1400.