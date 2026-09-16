Dickinson had a pair of alums going against each other when Texas A&M hosted Arizona State on Saturday. Aggies sophomore offensive tackle Tyler Thomas lined up against Sun Devils sophomore defensive back Rodney Bimage, and it was Thomas who left the field a winner as nationally ranked Texas A&M pulled away with a 48-20 win.
Pair of Alums going against each other when Texas A&M hosted Arizona State
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Dickinson had a pair of alums going against each other when Texas A&M hosted Arizona State on Saturday. Aggies sophomore offensive tackle Tyler Thomas lined up against Sun Devils sophomore defensive back Rodney Bimage, and it was Thomas who left the field a winner as nationally ranked Texas A&M pulled away with a 48-20 win.
Dickinson had a pair of alums going against each other when Texas A&M hosted Arizona State on Saturday. Aggies sophomore offensive tackle Tyler Thomas lined up against Sun Devils sophomore defensive back Rodney Bimage, and it was Thomas who left the field a winner as nationally ranked Texas A&M pulled away with a 48-20 win.