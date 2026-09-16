La Marque opened its new football stadium on Friday as a full house saw the Cougars roll past Columbia 48-16. The game marked the first time La Marque played a home game on its own turf since the regular season finale in 2018, which was played at Etheredge Stadium.
Cougars roll past Columbia 48-16
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La Marque opened its new football stadium on Friday as a full house saw the Cougars roll past Columbia 48-16. The game marked the first time La Marque played a home game on its own turf since the regular season finale in 2018, which was played at Etheredge Stadium.
La Marque opened its new football stadium on Friday as a full house saw the Cougars roll past Columbia 48-16. The game marked the first time La Marque played a home game on its own turf since the regular season finale in 2018, which was played at Etheredge Stadium.