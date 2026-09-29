With a 0-3 record, the Texans currently own the first overall pick of the 2027 NFL Draft. The question Texans fans don’t want to consider is whether they’ll continue at this pace, let alone the thought of selecting University of Texas quarterback Arch Manning with the first pick.
Texans currently own the first overall pick of the 2027 NFL Draft
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With a 0-3 record, the Texans currently own the first overall pick of the 2027 NFL Draft. The question Texans fans don’t want to consider is whether they’ll continue at this pace, let alone the thought of selecting University of Texas quarterback Arch Manning with the first pick.
With a 0-3 record, the Texans currently own the first overall pick of the 2027 NFL Draft. The question Texans fans don’t want to consider is whether they’ll continue at this pace, let alone the thought of selecting University of Texas quarterback Arch Manning with the first pick.