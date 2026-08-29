Galveston County Museum Announces Special Program Featuring Public Historian Samuel Collins III Highlighting Opal Lee, the “Grandmother of Juneteenth”

Pictured is Sam Collins III and Opal Lee

Galveston, Texas — The Galveston County Museum, located at 722 Moody, Galveston, TX 77550, is proud to host a special public program honoring the legacy of Opal Lee, affectionately known nationwide as the Grandmother of Juneteenth. The event will take place on September 8, 2026, at 10:00 a.m.

Renown Public Historian Samuel Collins III will lead the program, offering an engaging and insightful presentation on Opal Lee’s extraordinary life, her decades-long advocacy for Juneteenth, and her inspiring journey as a senior on the move. Lee’s determination and activism were instrumental in establishing Juneteenth as a federal holiday, cementing her place as one of the most influential figures in modern American history.

“Opal Lee’s story is one of perseverance, courage, and unwavering commitment to freedom and unity,” said Collins. “Her work reminds us that history is not just something we study — it’s something we live.”

The Galveston County Museum invites community members, educators, students, and visitors to attend this meaningful program celebrating a woman whose legacy continues to shape the nation. The museum is located inside the courthouse at 722 Moody, and there is free parking surrounding the building.

Galveston County Museum is celebrating its 50th anniversary this year. The museum is free to visit Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays, 10 to 4. Private tours and the interactive Padlock Mystery Game is available by appointment on Tuesdays and Thursdays.

Event Details