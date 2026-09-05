Camilla Morales: Galveston’s Year-Round Pirate Queen, Ready for Festival Week

By Ruth Ann Ruiz

The Post Newspaper Features Editor

Camilla Morales, a longtime Galveston resident, has fully embarked on her crusade to bring the spirit of pirates to life throughout the year. Recently, she brought pirate life to Sun Ray Patio’s first-ever children’s pirate day.

“It was a lot of fun. Even though the weather was bad, we had a pretty good turnout. One father drove with his daughter for two and a half hours to be part of the day,” Morales said.

Her handmade hats, which she spends several days creating, are regularly seen and admired by visitors and islanders alike. Along with her hats, she can be seen donning embellished skirts, rib-hugging corsets, glitter and bling, and her famous gold boots as she sashays across the island.

Whether she is making a run to the post office or the grocery store, Morales can be seen stepping out in her lively pirate attire.

“My husband and I were out for our anniversary, and people just couldn’t get over my pirate costume. They loved the hat I was wearing,” Morales said.

Her dedication to her character is earning her a place in Galveston’s pirate lore. Once again, she will participate in Galveston’s upcoming Pirate Festival, and she is as happy as a clam at high tide.

“I’m super excited. Johnny Stevenson brought something great to the island. We didn’t have a pirate festival before this. The pirate community on the island is thankful that we now have an event where we can get together and hang out for a week. We are all family, even though we come from all different backgrounds—as pirates, we’re one big happy family. I’m looking forward to being the Egyptian pirate. There’s nothing more exciting than a pirate festival,” Morales said.

Pirate Festival week opens September 14 with its first event at MOD Coffee Shop. The festival’s website states:

“Come any time from 7:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m. Start the week off right with caffeine to prepare for the pirate adventures ahead. Come grab some delicious coffee from MOD Coffee in a pirate costume for 20% off your purchase and grab some themed pirate bites.”

After opening with coffee on the first day, the pirate adventures will meander throughout downtown Galveston and along the Seawall. A main event will be held at Moody Gardens on Saturday, September 19.

With the legendary and infamous tales of Jean Lafitte and other historic pirates who lived in Galveston, it seems fitting that future generations would gather to have a swashbuckling good time. The festival is family-friendly, and pirate hats are encouraged.

For more information about the festival, visit galvestonpiratefest.com.