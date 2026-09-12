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Santa Fe Honors First Responders at 24th Annual Appreciation Luncheon

by Ruth Ann Ruiz
written by Ruth Ann Ruiz 0 comments

By Ruth Ann Ruiz

The Post Newspaper Features Editor 

Dolly Parton’s voice rang out singing the National Anthem at the Santa Fe Chamber of Commerce’s 24th Annual Public Service Appreciation Luncheon. Her recorded voice was crystal clear, as though she herself had returned to Earth to show her support for Santa Fe’s first responders.

The luncheon was held at Day Spring Church, and the pastor was pleased to show his and his congregation’s support for the men and women who put their lives on the line every day to protect the residents of Santa Fe. The multipurpose room was filled with tables and chairs with nearly every seat taken.

The luncheon honored the Santa Fe Police, Constable Precinct 2, Santa Fe Fire and Rescue, Santa Fe ISD Police, and the Galveston County Sheriff’s Office. Leadership from each agency presented a recognition award to a member of their team.

The Santa Fe Chamber of Commerce has hosted the luncheon honoring first responders every year since 2002, in remembrance of the tragedy that struck our nation on September 11, 2001. More than 400 first responders died as they rushed to save the lives of others on that horrible day.

Ruth Ann Ruiz, our feature’s editor, came to The Post Newspaper with 25+ years of journalism experience. She has written for The Tucson Citizen, The Arizona Daily Star, The Aztec Press, Tucson Lifestyles Magazine, Galveston County Daily News and Guidry News where she advanced her skills as a photojournalist. Her writing and photography have been filling our front page for two years. Her background also includes two published books, Coping with the Death of a Brother or Sister and Self Esteem, Team Mental Health. She also brings her broadcast journalism experiences from Southern Arizona to the Texas Gulf Coast. Most of her work is generated through her own initiative. Ruth has a sense of what makes the county special. We love the way she has taken on the task of not only reporting, writing, and photography but also finding so much of the best of Galveston County!!!

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