Santa Fe Honors First Responders at 24th Annual Appreciation Luncheon

By Ruth Ann Ruiz

The Post Newspaper Features Editor

Dolly Parton’s voice rang out singing the National Anthem at the Santa Fe Chamber of Commerce’s 24th Annual Public Service Appreciation Luncheon. Her recorded voice was crystal clear, as though she herself had returned to Earth to show her support for Santa Fe’s first responders.

The luncheon was held at Day Spring Church, and the pastor was pleased to show his and his congregation’s support for the men and women who put their lives on the line every day to protect the residents of Santa Fe. The multipurpose room was filled with tables and chairs with nearly every seat taken.

The luncheon honored the Santa Fe Police, Constable Precinct 2, Santa Fe Fire and Rescue, Santa Fe ISD Police, and the Galveston County Sheriff’s Office. Leadership from each agency presented a recognition award to a member of their team.

The Santa Fe Chamber of Commerce has hosted the luncheon honoring first responders every year since 2002, in remembrance of the tragedy that struck our nation on September 11, 2001. More than 400 first responders died as they rushed to save the lives of others on that horrible day.