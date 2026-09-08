Surfside, Sunset and Sound History, Market and Music Festival

Surfside Beach will host the Surfside, Sunset & Sound History, Market, and Music Festival September 19 and 20 from noon to sunset at the Surfside Beach Waterfront Stage, Free Parking at Surfside Public Boat Ramp.

The free, family-friendly weekend will feature live music, local vendors, food trucks, local history, a bouncy house, and a historic cannon firing(Saturday only for the cannon). Saturday’s performers are James Harvey and Friends and Snake Oil Salesmen. Sunday’s lineup includes Quenton Rush, Seth Candan, and Dawson DeBoard.

Free parking is available at the public boat ramp, with police officers assisting with traffic and parking. Boat ramp restrooms and portable toilets will be available.

Great music. Local history. Coastal memories. Fun for the whole family!

This is IMORTANT for the public to be aware of: The Cannon will be fired between 3:00PM – 4:20PM on September 19th,2026.