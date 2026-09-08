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Surfside, Sunset and Sound History, Market and Music Festival

by Publisher
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Surfside Beach will host the Surfside, Sunset &amp; Sound History, Market, and Music Festival September 19 and 20 from noon to sunset at the Surfside Beach Waterfront Stage, Free Parking at Surfside Public Boat Ramp.

The free, family-friendly weekend will feature live music, local vendors, food trucks, local history, a bouncy house, and a historic cannon firing(Saturday only for the cannon). Saturday’s performers are James Harvey and Friends and Snake Oil Salesmen. Sunday’s lineup includes Quenton Rush, Seth Candan, and Dawson DeBoard.

Free parking is available at the public boat ramp, with police officers assisting with traffic and parking. Boat ramp restrooms and portable toilets will be available.

Great music. Local history. Coastal memories. Fun for the whole family!

This is IMORTANT for the public to be aware of: The Cannon will be fired between 3:00PM – 4:20PM on September 19th,2026.

Locally owned and operated in Texas City, Galveston County, Texas. David Day Owner/Publisher brings over 46 years of newspaper experience to The Post Newspaper. Opened in 2003, The Post Newspaper wanted to provide an alternate information source for the local communities covering local news in a positive way and reporting facts to our readers. Connecting to the community is what The Post Newspaper is all about. Over 70,000 weekly readers learn about local concerns, area sports, charity events, legal notices and entertainment in their community. The Post is a member of several local Chamber of Commerce, and its staff volunteers at numerous events throughout Galveston County. All of this is made possible by our advertisers, who count on us to deliver their message to our readers. Twice weekly, The Post newspaper delivers information on businesses and services to our readers all over the county. Our staff is dedicated to provide over the top service, fresh ideas and exciting new ways to market business. Join our impressive list of advertisers and supporters that say they saw it in The Post Newspaper. Contact David at publisher@thepostnewspaper.net or 409-943-4265.

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