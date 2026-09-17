TWC Celebrates Adult Education and Family Literacy Week

AUSTIN – The Texas Workforce Commission (TWC) is celebrating Adult Education and Family Literacy Week from Sept. 13-19, 2026. The week-long celebration highlights the vital role these programs play in strengthening communities and empowering Texans to learn new skills and further their education.

“Adult education not only lays a framework for individual prosperity—it builds a foundation for Texas’ economic momentum,” said TWC Chairman Joe Esparza. “When we equip Texans with high-demand skills, literacy, and credentials, we ensure our employers have the world-class talent they need to lead their industries.”

Governor Greg Abbott issued a proclamation designating this week Adult Education and Family Literacy Week in Texas. The proclamation highlights how innovative education programs across the state are helping adult learners achieve their full potential and contribute to Texas’ economic success.

“Every Texan willing to put in the work deserves a clear pathway to a good-paying career,” said TWC Commissioner Representing Labor Alberto Treviño III. “By eliminating cost barriers to adult education, we are turning untapped potential into skilled trades, stable careers, and long-term financial security for working families.”

TWC partners with local providers to offer Adult Education and Literacy (AEL) services at no cost to the student. These services help Texans learn or improve skills in reading, writing, math, and English. Program models are flexible, with in-person and online options, and may include workforce training, digital literacy, work readiness, and college preparation coursework.

“Adult Education and Family Literacy Week reminds us that it’s never too late for a second chance or a fresh start,” said TWC Commissioner Representing the Public Brent Connett. “With accessible community classes and free GED opportunities across Texas, TWC is dedicated to turning hope into reality and helping Texans achieve lifelong success.”

AEL services are available to adult learners who lack functional literacy or have not yet earned a high school diploma or its equivalent. This year, TWC has awarded more than 17,000 vouchers to help Texans over the age of 21 obtain their GED, a key step toward high school equivalency.

Contact your nearest AEL Provider to participate in or learn more about Adult Education and Literacy services.