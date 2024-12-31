Texas Labor Market Continues to Expand, Civilian Labor Force Exceeds 15.5 Million

AUSTIN ⎯ Texas’ civilian labor force achieved another new record high in November. In addition, Texas’ seasonally adjusted total nonfarm employment increased to 14,286,700 after 9,100 jobs were added over the month. Texas added 274,300 jobs from November 2023 to November 2024. Texas’ annual nonfarm growth rate reached 2.0 percent, outpacing the U.S. growth rate by 0.6 percentage points.

In November, Texas’ seasonally adjusted civilian labor force achieved a new record high of 15,536,100 after adding 39,100 people over the month. This marks the eleventh consecutive month of growth for Texas’ civilian labor force. Over the year, Texas’ civilian labor force has added 403,200 people.

The seasonally adjusted unemployment rate rose a tenth of a point to 4.2 percent over the month.

“After another month of job growth, the Texas labor force participation rate has reached a 10-year high, at 64.7 percent,” said TWC Chairman Bryan Daniel. “This positive trend shows the strength of the Texas workforce, its employers, and its job seekers.”

The Private Education and Health Services industry had the largest over-the-month increase in November after adding 5,900 jobs. In addition, Government added 3,500 jobs over the month and Financial Activities added 3,000. Financial Activities grew by 3.4 percent over the year in Texas and outperformed the industry’s growth rate nationally by 2.8 percentage points.

“Texas continues to outpace the national employment growth rate, indicating that the Lone Star State is still the best place to live and work,” said TWC Commissioner Representing Labor Alberto Treviño III. “There are more than half a million job postings online, and TWC is dedicated to connecting Texans with new career opportunities.”

The Midland Metropolitan Statistical Area (MSA) had the lowest unemployment rate among Texas MSAs with a not seasonally adjusted rate of 2.8 percent in November, followed by the Amarillo MSA at 3.1 percent and the College Station-Bryan MSA at 3.2 percent.

“Employers continue to choose Texas because of our dynamic business environment, talented workforce, and strong community partnerships,” said TWC Commissioner Representing Employers Joe Esparza. “TWC is here to support both individuals seeking to grow their careers and employers looking to strengthen their teams, ensuring Texas remains a leader in workforce excellence.”

Employment estimates released by TWC are produced in cooperation with the U.S. Department of Labor’s Bureau of Labor Statistics. *All estimates are subject to revision. To access this and more employment data, visit TexasLMI.com.