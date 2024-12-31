Home NewsCommunityEmployment Texas Labor Market Continues to Expand, Civilian Labor Force Exceeds 15.5 Million
Employment

Texas Labor Market Continues to Expand, Civilian Labor Force Exceeds 15.5 Million

by Publisher
written by Publisher 0 comments

AUSTIN ⎯ Texas’ civilian labor force achieved another new record high in November. In addition, Texas’ seasonally adjusted total nonfarm employment increased to 14,286,700 after 9,100 jobs were added over the month. Texas added 274,300 jobs from November 2023 to November 2024. Texas’ annual nonfarm growth rate reached 2.0 percent, outpacing the U.S. growth rate by 0.6 percentage points.

In November, Texas’ seasonally adjusted civilian labor force achieved a new record high of 15,536,100 after adding 39,100 people over the month. This marks the eleventh consecutive month of growth for Texas’ civilian labor force. Over the year, Texas’ civilian labor force has added 403,200 people.

The seasonally adjusted unemployment rate rose a tenth of a point to 4.2 percent over the month.

“After another month of job growth, the Texas labor force participation rate has reached a 10-year high, at 64.7 percent,” said TWC Chairman Bryan Daniel. “This positive trend shows the strength of the Texas workforce, its employers, and its job seekers.”

The Private Education and Health Services industry had the largest over-the-month increase in November after adding 5,900 jobs. In addition, Government added 3,500 jobs over the month and Financial Activities added 3,000. Financial Activities grew by 3.4 percent over the year in Texas and outperformed the industry’s growth rate nationally by 2.8 percentage points.

“Texas continues to outpace the national employment growth rate, indicating that the Lone Star State is still the best place to live and work,” said TWC Commissioner Representing Labor Alberto Treviño III. “There are more than half a million job postings online, and TWC is dedicated to connecting Texans with new career opportunities.”

The Midland Metropolitan Statistical Area (MSA) had the lowest unemployment rate among Texas MSAs with a not seasonally adjusted rate of 2.8 percent in November, followed by the Amarillo MSA at 3.1 percent and the College Station-Bryan MSA at 3.2 percent.

“Employers continue to choose Texas because of our dynamic business environment, talented workforce, and strong community partnerships,” said TWC Commissioner Representing Employers Joe Esparza. “TWC is here to support both individuals seeking to grow their careers and employers looking to strengthen their teams, ensuring Texas remains a leader in workforce excellence.”

Employment estimates released by TWC are produced in cooperation with the U.S. Department of Labor’s Bureau of Labor Statistics. *All estimates are subject to revision. To access this and more employment data, visit TexasLMI.com.


The Texas Labor Market Information Data for December is scheduled to be released on Friday, January 24, 2025, at 9:00 a.m. (CT).CLF MSAs Dec 2024


Nonfarm Wage and Salary Employment Dec 2024

Locally owned and operated in Texas City, Galveston County, Texas. David Day Owner/Publisher brings over 45 years of newspaper experience to The Post Newspaper. Opened in 2003, The Post Newspaper wanted to provide an alternate information source for the local communities covering local news in a positive way and reporting facts to our readers. Connecting to the community is what The Post Newspaper is all about. Over 70,000 weekly readers learn about local concerns, area sports, charity events, legal notices and entertainment in their community. The Post is a member of several local Chamber of Commerce, and its staff volunteers at numerous events throughout Galveston County. All of this is made possible by our advertisers, who count on us to deliver their message to our readers. Twice weekly, The Post newspaper delivers information on businesses and services to our readers all over the county. Our staff is dedicated to provide over the top service, fresh ideas and exciting new ways to market business. Join our impressive list of advertisers and supporters that say they saw it in The Post Newspaper.

You may also like

Texas Celebrates Record-Breaking Employment In 2024

Investing in Texas’ Infrastructure

Searching for a new President/CEO

TWC Receives $8.8 Million Award from U.S. Department of Labor for Apprenticeship...

SFISD Human Resources Department organized the 3rd Annual Substitute Recruitment Event

Want to work at Kemah Boardwalk?

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

@2022 - All Right Reserved. The Post Newspaper
Close