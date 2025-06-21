Call out to all theater directors!

Are you a director who wants to get involved with Standing Ovation Theatre? We are now accepting show proposals for the 2026 season! We’re looking for comedies, dramas, thrillers, mysteries, musicals, local plays… you name it!

Please send an email of intent to info@standingovationtheatre.org.

You will receive a reply with an application form and more details about the selection process from our Play Selection Chairman.

To be considered, your form must be submitted by June 30, 2025.

Please direct all questions to the above email address!

Huzzah!

Your Friends at Standing Ovation Theatre

Standing Ovation Theatre

17830 El Camino Real

Houston, TX 77058