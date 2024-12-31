Texas Celebrates Record-Breaking Employment In 2024

Leads Nation In Annual Job Creation

AUSTIN – Governor Greg Abbott today celebrated 2024 as a year of record-breaking employment in Texas as the state again broke all records for the number of Texans working. November jobs reports show Texas leads the nation for jobs added over the last 12 months. Texas also set new record highs for the number of Texans working and for the size of the Texas labor force, both for the eleventh consecutive month.

“The No. 1 economy in America is built by Texans,” said Governor Abbott. “Texas leads the nation in annual job creation and more Texans are working than ever before as we break record after record for total employment. With the Best Business Climate in the nation and a strong and growing workforce, Texas is where the future is building. To drive continuing job creation and expand economic opportunity for more Texas families, we will end burdensome overregulation, empower businesses of all sizes, and equip more Texans with the skills needed for the good-paying, high-demand jobs of tomorrow. Working together, we will keep Texas the economic engine of the nation in 2025.”

November employment data released by the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics and the Texas Workforce Commission (TWC) shows:

Texas reached a new high with the largest labor force ever in the state’s history at 15,536,100.

Texas reached a new high for Texans working, including self-employed, at 14,884,600.

Texas added 274,300 nonfarm jobs from November 2023 to November 2024, more than any other state, and grew jobs at a faster annual rate than the nation.

Texas has added more than 2.4 million jobs under Governor Abbott’s leadership.

Earlier this month, Governor Abbott announced the launch of his Small Business Freedom Council to review government efficiency for Texas businesses and sent a letter to Texas state agency heads directing them to provide recommendations to cut unnecessary government regulations. The Governor and legislative leaders also pledged to allocate state funding to stabilize minimum unemployment insurance rates for businesses across the state, allowing them to reinvest in their businesses and employees.