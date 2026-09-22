Houston Methodist Clear Lake Hospital launches Farm to Chef dining program featuring Locally Sourced, Sustainable Ingredients

CLEAR LAKE, Texas – Sept. 17, 2026 – Houston Methodist Clear Lake Hospital recently launched an innovative Farm to Chef initiative to redefine what most people expect from

hospital dining: restaurant-quality meals with fresh, organic ingredients from local farms. The program aims to elevate the hospital’s dining experience for patients, visitors and staff

while offering greater transparency amid growing concerns over food safety. “We wanted to create a dining experience that reflects the same level of excellence people

expect from Houston Methodist. As the No. 1 hospital in Texas, we believe every part of a patient’s experience should reflect our commitment to excellence, including the food we

serve,” said Philippe Boucaumont, system culinary director for Houston Methodist. Boucaumont, the brain behind the concept, says the idea of Farm to Chef grew from a

simple question: how can healthcare dining embrace the same local culinary approach seen in restaurants and other hospitality settings?

The initiative was developed through Houston Methodist’s partnership with Aramark Healthcare+ and The Common Market Texas. By working with regional suppliers rather than

relying solely on large-scale commercial producers, the program supports responsible agricultural practices and provides greater visibility into where ingredients originate.

“People increasingly want to know where their food comes from and how it was produced. By partnering with local farms, we’re able to feature fresh, seasonal ingredients while

supporting sustainable agriculture throughout Texas. The less a product has to travel means suppliers can communicate product notifications, including recalls, more efficiently if

necessary,” said Bryant Currie, director of Food and Nutrition Services at Houston Methodist Clear Lake Hospital.

Recipes are developed centrally by Boucaumont and Houston Methodist’s culinary team based on what fresh ingredients are available weekly. The recipes are then executed at

participating Houston Methodist hospitals. Menus rotate on a four-week cycle and are continuously refined based on feedback from guests. Previous Farm to Chef menu items include chicken taquitos with cilantro lime rice and roasted corn pico de gallo, beef bulgogi lettuce wraps made with pasture-raised beef and chicken pho prepared with house-made broth and fresh herbs. “Healthcare is about more than treating illness. It’s about supporting overall well-being,” said Currie. “Providing access to fresh, thoughtfully prepared meals is one more way we can

enhance the experience for our staff, patients and guests.” Following the success of the Farm to Chef program rollout at Houston Methodist Clear Lake Hospital and Houston Methodist Willowbrook Hospital, plans are in the works to expand the initiative to more Houston Methodist locations. “The program has been well received by employees and guests who value healthier, locally sourced meal options,” Boucaumont said. Guests visiting Houston Methodist Clear Lake can enjoy featured Farm to Chef menu items every Tuesday and Thursday and experience the flavors of locally sourced Texas ingredients crafted into chef-inspired meals.