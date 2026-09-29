Astros Look to Create October Magic

After winning the American League West championship on the final day of the regular season, the Astros hosted the White Sox in the AL Wild Card Round. Game One was played Tuesday afternoon, with Games Two and (if necessary) Three played on Wednesday and Thursday afternoon, respectively.

Wednesday: The White Sox and Astros meet in Game Two of the American League Wild Card Round at 4 PM. KPRC2 will have the game live.

Thursday: Week 6 of the high school football schedule starts at 6:30 PM with Barbers Hill at Clear Brook (Challenger Columbia).

If necessary, Game Three of the White Sox-Astros series will be played at a time to be determined. KPRC2 will have the game live.

Friday: High school football begins at 7 PM with Ball at Beaumont United, Dickinson at Clear Creek (Veterans Memorial), Clear Falls at Clear Lake, Clear Springs at Deer Park, Iowa Colony at Friendswood, and Santa Fe at Texas City.

Volleyball starts at 5:30 PM with Hitchcock at La Marque, followed at 6 PM by Clear Brook at Deer Park, Clear Springs at Clear Creek, and Clear Lake at Dickinson. Ball at La Porte, Barbers Hill at Clear Falls, Santa Fe at state-ranked Friendswood, and Texas City at South Houston begin at 6:30 PM.

Saturday: College football starts at 11 AM with Central Florida at #20 Houston (ESPN2), followed at 2 PM by Prairie View at Mississippi Valley State. Texas Southern at Florida Atlantic (ESPN+), and Incarnate Word at Stephen F. Austin (ESPN+) are at 5 PM, while Arkansas at Texas A&M (ESPN2), Texas-San Antonio at Rice (ESPN+), Northwestern State at Lamar (ESPN+), and Nicholls State at Houston Christian (ESPN+) each start at 6 PM.