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Astros Look to Create October Magic

by Brandon Williams
written by Brandon Williams 0 comments

After winning the American League West championship on the final day of the regular season, the Astros hosted the White Sox in the AL Wild Card Round. Game One was played Tuesday afternoon, with Games Two and (if necessary) Three played on Wednesday and Thursday afternoon, respectively.

Wednesday: The White Sox and Astros meet in Game Two of the American League Wild Card Round at 4 PM. KPRC2 will have the game live.

Thursday: Week 6 of the high school football schedule starts at 6:30 PM with Barbers Hill at Clear Brook (Challenger Columbia).

If necessary, Game Three of the White Sox-Astros series will be played at a time to be determined. KPRC2 will have the game live. 

Friday: High school football begins at 7 PM with Ball at Beaumont United, Dickinson at Clear Creek (Veterans Memorial), Clear Falls at Clear Lake, Clear Springs at Deer Park, Iowa Colony at Friendswood, and Santa Fe at Texas City.

Volleyball starts at 5:30 PM with Hitchcock at La Marque, followed at 6 PM by Clear Brook at Deer Park, Clear Springs at Clear Creek, and Clear Lake at Dickinson. Ball at La Porte, Barbers Hill at Clear Falls, Santa Fe at state-ranked Friendswood, and Texas City at South Houston begin at 6:30 PM.

Saturday: College football starts at 11 AM with Central Florida at #20 Houston (ESPN2), followed at 2 PM by Prairie View at Mississippi Valley State. Texas Southern at Florida Atlantic (ESPN+), and Incarnate Word at Stephen F. Austin (ESPN+) are at 5 PM, while Arkansas at Texas A&M (ESPN2), Texas-San Antonio at Rice (ESPN+), Northwestern State at Lamar (ESPN+), and Nicholls State at Houston Christian (ESPN+) each start at 6 PM.

Brandon C. Williams, The Post Newspaper's editor, has been a presence in Galveston County for much of his 33 years in media. He began his career as a sportswriter for The La Marque Times in 1990 and became the paper's first-ever sports editor in 1991. After receiving a host of accolades from the Texas Press Association for his work, Brandon then attended Southwest Texas State, where he served as the sports editor of the school's paper, The University Star along with working with the SWT athletic department. Among his travels in journalism, Brandon served as Sports Editor of both The Texas City Sun and Galveston County Daily News. He was a copy editor/general assignments writer for the Houston Chronicle and covered the Houston Texans' first playoff season as a writer for CBSSports.com. He also worked at Fox Sports Net in satellite operations. Williams began writing with The Post Newspaper in August 2009 and became a contributor to the paper's sports section. He became more of a full-time presence in 2018 and moved to Associate Editor before being named Editor in October 2019. Born in Galveston, raised in Texas City and a graduate of La Marque High School, Brandon's heart has always belonged to Galveston County. Beyond his writing, Williams has also played the role of Santa Claus for the City of La Marque's annual Christmas Parade of Lights since 2017. "Life has led me throughout the country, but it has always led me back Home. I guess that's where God wants me to be." --Brandon C. Williams

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