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Honey can sweeten any dish 

by Publisher
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Honey has been enjoyed for centuries. Ancient peoples ate honey, and historians believe humans have been harvesting wild honey since the Stone Age. Honey has been widely consumed, used in medicinal salves and even left in Egyptian tombs for the afterlife.

Due to its high acidity and low moisture, honey never spoils. The flavor of honey is entirely determined by the types of floral nectar bees gather, which can make cooking with honey interesting, as no dish may taste the same if different types of honey are used.

Honey can be consumed straight from the honeycomb, or used as an ingredient in many recipes. For those who prefer the latter, this recipe for “Honey-Glazed Sweet Potatoes and Squash With Chili and Halloumi” from Lines + Angles is sure to please.

Honey-Glazed Sweet Potatoes and Squash With Chili and Halloumi

Makes 4 servings

1 small butternut squash, peeled, seeded and cut into wedges

2 large sweet potatoes, peeled and cut into wedges

3 tablespoons olive oil

2 tablespoons honey

2 red chili peppers, sliced

1/2 pound halloumi, cubed

1/4 cup pumpkin seeds

2 tablespoons sesame seeds

2 tablespoons basil pesto

Kosher salt, to taste

Freshly ground black pepper, to taste

1. Preheat the oven to 375 F. Toss the squash and sweet potatoes with plenty of salt and pepper to taste in a large roasting pan.

2. Cover with foil and roast for 30 minutes. Discard the foil and pour out any liquid in the pan.

3. Stir in the olive oil, honey, chili peppers, halloumi, pumpkin seeds, and sesame seeds.

4. Roast uncovered until the halloumi and vegetables are golden, tossing once or twice, about 25 to 35 minutes.

5. Remove from the oven and transfer to a serving plate. Spoon over the pesto before serving. PC269116

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