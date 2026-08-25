Fresh ingredients are perfect for summertime 

Fresh ingredients can be components of a flavorful meal. Come the warmer weather, fresh ingredients also can help people avoid feeling sluggish after eating.

This summer, fresh ingredients like avocado and tomatoes can be just what people need when looking for a delicious meal that won’t adversely affect their energy levels. The following recipe for “Bruschetta Topped With Avocado and Tomatoes” from Lines+Angles employs both foods and can make a great addition to any summertime dinner table.

Bruschetta Topped With Avocado and Tomatoes

Makes 4 to 6 servings

2 large Hass avocados, ripe, pitted, peeled, and cubed

4 vine tomatoes, cored, seeded, and diced

1 shallot, finely chopped

8 ounces fresh mozzarella, drained and diced

2 to 3 tablespoons balsamic vinegar

2 to 3 tablespoons extra-virgin olive oil, plus extra for brushing

1 large baguette, cut into 1-inch thick slices

1 small bunch basil, leaves only, finely sliced

Kosher salt

Freshly ground black pepper

1. Combine the cubed avocado with the tomato, shallot, mozzarella, balsamic vinegar, extra-virgin olive oil, and plenty of seasoning in a mixing bowl.

2. Stir and toss to combine, adding more vinegar and extra-virgin olive oil as needed. Set aside until needed.

3. Preheat the broiler to hot. Lightly brush the baguette slices with olive oil before toasting under the broiler for 1 to 2 minutes until golden brown.

4. Remove bread slices and leave to cool briefly. Carefully spoon the avocado bruschetta mix on top and serve with a garnish of sliced basil on top.

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