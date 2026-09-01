Few foods are as versatile and as beloved as chicken. Chicken is a lean protein source that many people rely on for meals throughout the day. However, they may be stuck with the same tried and true recipes that can dull the taste buds over time. The good news is that there are no shortage of ways to prepare chicken, which will take on the unique flavor profile of the other spices and ingredients included.

Fans of Asian cuisine can try this Lines+Angles recipe for “Chicken Curry with Peas and Peppers,” which offers the warm flavors of curry, ginger and coconut milk for an inviting meal.

Chicken Curry with Peas and Peppers

Makes 4 Servings

3 tablespoons olive oil

Kosher salt, to taste

16 ounces skinless, boneless chicken breasts, cut into 1-inch cubes

1/2 teaspoon cumin

1 medium onion, diced

2 cloves of garlic, diced

1 teaspoon fresh ginger, minced

1 cups chicken stock

12/3 cups unsweetened coconut milk

2 tablespoons curry powder

Kosher salt, to taste

1 cup frozen peas

1 red bell pepper, sliced

2 tablespoons fresh cilantro, rough chopped

Cooked rice for serving

1. Heat 2 tablespoons of olive oil over medium heat in a large saucepan. Season chicken with salt and saute until golden brown, about 5 minutes.

2. Remove the browned chicken and set it aside. Coat the pan with the remaining 1 tablespoon of olive oil and reduce the heat to low. Add the cumin, onion, garlic, and ginger; saute for 3 minutes or until onions are soft. Add chicken stock; cook until reduced.

3. Return the pan to medium heat, add the coconut milk to the saucepan, then whisk in the curry powder and season with salt. Let the curry simmer and thicken for 3 minutes.

4. Stir in the chicken, peas and red peppers; bring the saucepan to a boil. Reduce heat to medium low and let simmer for 5 minutes.

5. Garnish with cilantro and serve with rice. PC269114