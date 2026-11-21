By Ruth Ann Ruiz

The Post Newspaper Features Editor

Looking for unique holiday gifts with a local twist? The Galveston County Museum will host its 5th annual Local Author Book Sale and Signing on Friday, December 4, 2026, 10:00 am to 2:00 pm.

Visitors can tour the museum while meeting local authors including: Tommie Boudreaux, Alice Gatson, April Mitchell, Forest Riggs, and Elena Sandovici. They will be selling and signing their books. Featured genres include historical fiction, children’s books, and local non-fiction covering area restaurants, lost Galveston landmarks, memorable true stories, and more.

Event Details: