The Pets of the Week for October 6th – 10th, 2026 is Poe and Fonzie.

Meet Fonzie, our Pet of the Week who is ready to bring some serious Happy Days into your life! Fonzie is a strikingly handsome dog with a gentle soul and a sweet demeanor that makes everyone fall in love the second they meet him. He’s the kind of dog who brings an easygoing, happy vibe everywhere he goes. Whether he’s walking politely on a leash or leaning in close for some soft pets, Fonzie is all about spreading good feelings. If you’re looking for a smooth, sweet, and loyal companion to make every day brighter, come meet handsome Fonzie at GCARC today!

Say hello to Poe, our resident literary romantic and Pet of the Week on the cat side! While he might share a name with the famous poet Edgar Allan Poe, there is nothing dark or mysterious about this sweet boy. Poe is a gentle, soulful guy who loves nothing more than curling up nearby while you read, work, or unwind after a long day. He’s the kind of quiet, comforting presence every cozy home needs, offering soft nudges and sweet affection to anyone who pauses to give him a chin scratch. If you’ve been looking for a loyal, heart warming companion to write your next chapter with, Poe is ready to leave the shelter life behind and be yours evermore. Come fall in love with Poe at GCARC today!

Poe and Fonzie will be available for $42.50 from Tuesday October 6th – 10th, 2026. Pets of the week adoptions include rabies vaccination, spay or neuter and microchip. For more information call 409-948-2485 or visit www.gchd.org . These and other pets are available at the Galveston County Animal Resource Center, 3412 25th Ave N. Texas City, TX. 77590.

— Information for Pets of the Week is supplied by the Galveston County Animal Resource Center.