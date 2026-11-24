By Richard Tew/NASA Correspondent for The Post Newspaper

On Nov 1, the Johnson Space Center commemorated it’s 65th anniversary. Originally breaking ground in 1961,JSC has had a profound impact on the region and also on the space industry world wide. NASA Photo.

On Tuesday, six members of NASA’s Expedition 74 crew were celebrated at a welcome home and service awards event at Space Center Houston. The crew logged in over 1 million miles over the span of eight months they were orbitting the Earth in the International Space Station. While there, they conduced a myriad of experiments ranging from 3D printing metal, to testing possible cancer therapies. From left to Richard Tew/The Post Newspaper, NASA astronaut Jack Hathaway, Jessica Meir, Roscosmos cosmonauts Sergei Mikaev, Sergey Kud-Sverchkov, European Space Agency astronaut Sophie Adenot along with astronaut Chris Williams. Fellow crew member Roscosmos cosmonaut Andre Fedyaev wasn’t in attendence. Photo credit, Anna Schneider, NASA. Listen to the full interview on The Post’s Youtube Channel: https://www.youtube.com/@ThePostNewspaperPodcastChannel

