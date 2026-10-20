Secretary Howden Announces Texas Has



AUSTIN, Texas — Texas Secretary of State Robert Howden today announced that Texas has 19 million registered voters ahead of the Nov. 3 General Election. The specific number is 19,041,684 and is a record number for the state. “Texas continues to see strong voter registration numbers, and we want every eligible Texan to be prepared to participate in the upcoming election,” Secretary Howden said. “Whether you are a first-time voter or have been casting ballots for decades, I encourage you to make a plan to vote, familiarize yourself with the candidates and issues on your ballot, and take advantage of the resources available at VoteTexas.gov.” The registration number for the upcoming election is a 2.2% increase from the November 2024 General Election and a 2% increase from the March 2026 Primary Election. Early Voting Begins Oct. 19 Early voting for the Nov. 3 General Election begins Monday, Oct. 19, and continues through Friday, Oct. 30. During early voting, Texans may cast their ballots at any early voting polling location in their county of registration. “Early voting gives Texans the flexibility to cast their ballots at a time and location that works best for them,” Howden said. What Texans Need to Know Before Heading to the Polls The Office of the Secretary of State encourages voters to prepare before heading to the polls by reviewing the following information: Bring an acceptable form of photo identification. Texas law provides seven acceptable forms of photo ID, including a Texas driver license, Texas personal identification card, Texas election identification certificate, U.S. passport book or card, Texas handgun license, U.S. military identification card with a photograph, or U.S. citizenship certificate with a photograph. Voters who do not possess and cannot reasonably obtain an acceptable photo ID may be eligible to complete a Reasonable Impediment Declaration and present an approved supporting document. Leave campaign materials outside the polling place. Texas law prohibits electioneering within 100 feet of an outside door through which a voter may enter a polling place. Voters should avoid wearing or displaying clothing, buttons, hats or other items supporting or opposing a candidate, political party or measure. Put away phones and other electronic devices. Texas law generally prohibits the use of wireless communication devices, including cellphones, and devices capable of recording sound or images within 100 feet of a voting station or the room where voting takes place. Voters may bring printed notes or a paper sample ballot to help them make their selections. VoteTexas.gov: The Official Source for Election Information The Office of the Secretary of State encourages all Texans to visit VoteTexas.gov, the state’s official online resource for election information. Through the website, voters can: Check their voter registration status. Find early voting and Election Day polling locations. Review identification requirements and voting procedures. Learn about voting options and prepare to cast their ballots. Voting by Mail Voting by mail is available to Texans who meet certain eligibility requirements, including voters age 65 or older, voters with disabilities, and certain voters who will be outside their county during the voting period. The deadline for election officials to receive an application for a ballot by mail is Friday, Oct. 23. Secretary Howden encourages eligible voters to submit their applications as soon as possible to allow adequate time for processing, mailing and returning their ballots. Historic voter registration figures can be found on the Secretary of State’s website. For additional information about the Nov. 3 General Election, visit www.VoteTexas.gov.

