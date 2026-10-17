Houston Methodist Clear Lake Hospital is illuminated in pink throughout October in observance of Breast Cancer Awareness Month

Honoring patients and survivors while raising awareness about the importance of breast health and screening.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, breast cancer is the second most common cancer among women in the United States. Women at average risk for breast cancer should receive a mammogram every year starting at age 40 as recommended by the American Cancer Society. Women with a family history of breast cancer, a BRCA1 or BRCA2 mutation, or other risk factors may need to begin screenings earlier.

To schedule a screening mammogram, appointments can be made online at houstonmethodist.org/mammogram-scheduling or by calling 832.522.PINK (7465).