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Houston Methodist Clear Lake Hospital is illuminated in pink throughout October in observance of Breast Cancer Awareness Month

by Publisher
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Honoring patients and survivors while raising awareness about the importance of breast health and screening.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, breast cancer is the second most common cancer among women in the United States. Women at average risk for breast cancer should receive a mammogram every year starting at age 40 as recommended by the American Cancer Society. Women with a family history of breast cancer, a BRCA1 or BRCA2 mutation, or other risk factors may need to begin screenings earlier.

To schedule a screening mammogram, appointments can be made online at houstonmethodist.org/mammogram-scheduling or by calling 832.522.PINK (7465).

Locally owned and operated in Texas City, Galveston County, Texas. David Day Owner/Publisher brings over 46 years of newspaper experience to The Post Newspaper. Opened in 2003, The Post Newspaper wanted to provide an alternate information source for the local communities covering local news in a positive way and reporting facts to our readers. Connecting to the community is what The Post Newspaper is all about. Over 70,000 weekly readers learn about local concerns, area sports, charity events, legal notices and entertainment in their community. The Post is a member of several local Chamber of Commerce, and its staff volunteers at numerous events throughout Galveston County. All of this is made possible by our advertisers, who count on us to deliver their message to our readers. Twice weekly, The Post newspaper delivers information on businesses and services to our readers all over the county. Our staff is dedicated to provide over the top service, fresh ideas and exciting new ways to market business. Join our impressive list of advertisers and supporters that say they saw it in The Post Newspaper. Contact David at publisher@thepostnewspaper.net or 409-943-4265.

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