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Land Commissioner Buckingham Announces Removal of

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Abandoned Recreational Vessel ‘ACTA’ Following Hurricane Beryl

Today, Texas Land Commissioner Dawn Buckingham, M.D., is inviting the media to attend the removal of the ACTA, a 51-foot fiberglass recreational vessel that was abandoned in Offatt Bayou in Galveston County as a result of Hurricane Beryl.

The Texas General Land Office (GLO) has been tracking the ACTA since 2024 and its removal is supported by the Gulf of America Alliance (GOAA). The GOAA/GLO partnership continues to be a successful derelict vessel removal initiative for the GLO

The 51-foot fiberglass recreational vessel, ‘ACTA,’ is pictured immediately following Hurricane Beryl, which made landfall on the Texas Coast on Tuesday, July 8, 2024 as a Category I hurricane. This photo was taken the next day, Wednesday, July 9, 2024.

WHO: Gulf of America Alliance and the Texas General Land Office
WHAT: Removal process for the ACTA recreational vessel that was abandoned and determined to be derelict as a result of Hurricane Beryl.
WHEN: Wednesday, October 14 at 9:00 a.m.
              **Media please RSVP below and plan to arrive by 8:45 a.m.**
WHERE: 6801 Broadway Street
                Galveston, TX 77554




GOAA is supported by the NOAA Marine Debris Program to remove abandoned and derelict vessels across the Gulf Coast. The goals of the program include improving boater safety by removing hidden hazards, restoring natural water flow and reducing habitat degradation
The GLO partnership with the Gulf of America Alliance is in its second round; the initial round supported the removal and disposal of five abandoned vessels.

Locally owned and operated in Texas City, Galveston County, Texas. David Day Owner/Publisher brings over 46 years of newspaper experience to The Post Newspaper. Opened in 2003, The Post Newspaper wanted to provide an alternate information source for the local communities covering local news in a positive way and reporting facts to our readers. Connecting to the community is what The Post Newspaper is all about. Over 70,000 weekly readers learn about local concerns, area sports, charity events, legal notices and entertainment in their community. The Post is a member of several local Chamber of Commerce, and its staff volunteers at numerous events throughout Galveston County. All of this is made possible by our advertisers, who count on us to deliver their message to our readers. Twice weekly, The Post newspaper delivers information on businesses and services to our readers all over the county. Our staff is dedicated to provide over the top service, fresh ideas and exciting new ways to market business. Join our impressive list of advertisers and supporters that say they saw it in The Post Newspaper. Contact David at publisher@thepostnewspaper.net or 409-943-4265.

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