Land Commissioner Buckingham Announces Removal of

Abandoned Recreational Vessel ‘ACTA’ Following Hurricane Beryl

Today, Texas Land Commissioner Dawn Buckingham, M.D., is inviting the media to attend the removal of the ACTA, a 51-foot fiberglass recreational vessel that was abandoned in Offatt Bayou in Galveston County as a result of Hurricane Beryl.

The Texas General Land Office (GLO) has been tracking the ACTA since 2024 and its removal is supported by the Gulf of America Alliance (GOAA). The GOAA/GLO partnership continues to be a successful derelict vessel removal initiative for the GLO

The 51-foot fiberglass recreational vessel, ‘ACTA,’ is pictured immediately following Hurricane Beryl, which made landfall on the Texas Coast on Tuesday, July 8, 2024 as a Category I hurricane. This photo was taken the next day, Wednesday, July 9, 2024.