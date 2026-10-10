Land Commissioner Buckingham Announces Removal of

Abandoned Recreational Vessel ‘ACTA’ Following Hurricane Beryl
Today, Texas Land Commissioner Dawn Buckingham, M.D., is inviting the media to attend the removal of the ACTA, a 51-foot fiberglass recreational vessel that was abandoned in Offatt Bayou in Galveston County as a result of Hurricane Beryl.
The Texas General Land Office (GLO) has been tracking the ACTA since 2024 and its removal is supported by the Gulf of America Alliance (GOAA). The GOAA/GLO partnership continues to be a successful derelict vessel removal initiative for the GLO
The 51-foot fiberglass recreational vessel, ‘ACTA,’ is pictured immediately following Hurricane Beryl, which made landfall on the Texas Coast on Tuesday, July 8, 2024 as a Category I hurricane. This photo was taken the next day, Wednesday, July 9, 2024.
|WHO: Gulf of America Alliance and the Texas General Land Office
WHAT: Removal process for the ACTA recreational vessel that was abandoned and determined to be derelict as a result of Hurricane Beryl.
WHEN: Wednesday, October 14 at 9:00 a.m.
**Media please RSVP below and plan to arrive by 8:45 a.m.**
WHERE: 6801 Broadway Street
Galveston, TX 77554
GOAA is supported by the NOAA Marine Debris Program to remove abandoned and derelict vessels across the Gulf Coast. The goals of the program include improving boater safety by removing hidden hazards, restoring natural water flow and reducing habitat degradation
The GLO partnership with the Gulf of America Alliance is in its second round; the initial round supported the removal and disposal of five abandoned vessels.