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Subtle signs of bullying 

by Publisher
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Bullying is a pervasive problem that continues to affect children of all ages. According to the initiative StopBullying.gov, about 20 percent of students between the ages of 12 and 18 experience bullying. Bullying happens most often during the middle school years and frequently will not be reported by the targeted children.

Kids often feel embarrassed, fearful or hopeless about speaking up about bullying. That can compromise parents’ ability to identify when a child is being bullied. Kids also can be bullied when they would traditionally have been safe, as the rise of digital connectivity means bullying no longer is confined to the schoolyard; cyberbullying allows harassment to follow kids into their homes. Caregivers and parents can look for these subtle indicators that bullying is taking place.

· Physical symptoms: StopBullying.gov notes that unexplained physical indicators often are the most direct red flags that a child is being bullied. Bullied children frequently experience cuts, bruises, or scratches that are unexplained. Complaints of frequent headaches, stomach aches, or feeling sick, especially on school mornings, also can indicate children are being bullied.

· Missing or damaged items: Bullied children may return home from school with damaged or lost belongings, or missing school supplies. If a child is especially hungry when returning home from school, that could indicate that lunch money or the lunch itself was stolen.

· Emotional changes: Drastic changes in mood and daily routines may signal bullying distress. Many children who were once outgoing will become withdrawn or clingy if a bully is affecting them. Outbursts or defensive behavior also can occur.

· Loss of interest: Self-esteem wanes when a child is being bullied, so the child may step back from sports or other activities.

· Avoidance of technology: A child who is being cyberbullied may begin to eschew using a phone, tablet, or computer.

There is no single sign that a child is being bullied, but a pattern of subtle changes often means something is awry. A non-judgmental and supportive conversation can help kids feel supported and safe. TF26A206

Locally owned and operated in Texas City, Galveston County, Texas. David Day Owner/Publisher brings over 46 years of newspaper experience to The Post Newspaper. Opened in 2003, The Post Newspaper wanted to provide an alternate information source for the local communities covering local news in a positive way and reporting facts to our readers. Connecting to the community is what The Post Newspaper is all about. Over 70,000 weekly readers learn about local concerns, area sports, charity events, legal notices and entertainment in their community. The Post is a member of several local Chamber of Commerce, and its staff volunteers at numerous events throughout Galveston County. All of this is made possible by our advertisers, who count on us to deliver their message to our readers. Twice weekly, The Post newspaper delivers information on businesses and services to our readers all over the county. Our staff is dedicated to provide over the top service, fresh ideas and exciting new ways to market business. Join our impressive list of advertisers and supporters that say they saw it in The Post Newspaper. Contact David at publisher@thepostnewspaper.net or 409-943-4265.

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