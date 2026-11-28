Texas City, Texas — College of the Mainland (COM) has been named one of America’s Best Community Colleges for 2027 by TIME, in partnership with data firm Statista. The recognition places COM among the top community colleges in Texas and highlights the college’s continued commitment to student success, educational opportunity and workforce development.

“This recognition is a reflection of the hard work happening at College of the Mainland,” said COM President Helen Brewer. “Our faculty and staff are committed to helping students reach their goals, whether that means transferring to a university, earning a credential or certificate to prepare for a rewarding career. We are proud to see the impact of that work recognized on a national stage.”

The recognition comes amid a period of continued growth at COM. The college welcomed 6,292 students for the fall 2026 semester, a 12% increase over fall 2025, reflecting growing demand for accessible, affordable education and workforce training throughout the region.

Through its $250 million COMPASS bond program, COM continues to expand instructional capacity and invest in facilities that support student learning and workforce development. Recent additions include the Public Safety Careers Building, supporting Fire Technology, Emergency Medical Services and Criminal Justice training, and the Corporate Training Center, which provides specialized space for workforce training and instruction. The Library & Learning Center, a 134,000-square-foot facility featuring classrooms, computer labs and collaborative learning spaces, is also under construction and expected to be completed in 2027.

COM is also expanding educational and career pathways through partnerships and new initiatives, including maritime manufacturing apprenticeships with Gulf Copper, the Galveston County Law Enforcement Academy in partnership with the Galveston County Sheriff’s Office and a $2.1 million Houston Endowment grant supporting business degree completion and university transfer opportunities.

As COM continues to grow, the college remains focused on providing affordable pathways to higher education, career advancement and meaningful employment.

For more information about COM’s academic and workforce programs, visit www.com.edu.

Photo: College of the Mainland Doyle Family Administration Building.

College of the Mainland is a learning-centered, comprehensive community college dedicated to student success and the intellectual and economic prosperity of the diverse communities we serve. Taxing districts include the independent school districts of Dickinson, Hitchcock, Santa Fe and Texas City/La Marque. Its service area includes League City, Friendswood, Kemah, Bacliff and San Leon.