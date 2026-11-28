By Ruth Ann Ruiz

The Post Newspaper Features Editor

Galveston’s VFW Post 880 was packed with friends Tuesday for its annual Friendsgiving dinner. At times, lines wrapped through the event room, down the hallway and into the Cantina.

More than 300 people came for a freshly prepared turkey dinner with all the traditional side dishes. Commander Dean Growcock had not anticipated so many guests, but he and his volunteers were ready.

“No one left hungry. We had just enough food for everyone who came: sixteen turkeys, four hams, two big pans of mashed potatoes, six medium pans of cornbread stuffing and lots of meat gravy. All made from scratch,” said Growcock.

Guests were not charged a penny for their dinner. The Cantina was open, with drinks available for a small price.

Pulling off the yearly tradition took more than 100 volunteer hours and plenty of donated food. A local Lions Club gave 10 turkeys and four spiral hams. VFW members Matt Johnson and his wife, Lauren, helped with decorations and persuaded local restaurants to donate desserts. Many hands helped in the kitchen, including Masons and members of the Knights of Columbus.

Galveston’s well-known Thursday Happy Hour contributed side dishes and volunteers and helped spread the word throughout the community.

Growcock thinks the large turnout may be thanks to a great flyer that was widely shared on social media in the days before the dinner.

“We had people here to eat who have never set foot in the VFW before. That’s one of the things we are about,” said Growcock. “One of our missions is to give back to the community.”

After all the food was served, one pan of stuffing was left over. “It will go to the American Legion for its Thanksgiving meal,” said Growcock.