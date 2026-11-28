By Carol J Rhodes

The day before Thanksgiving for as long as I can remember, my mother and my grandmother, Omi, would get together and carry out an execution. They would don old clothes and shoes, or boots if it was muddy, and rubber gloves, then head for the barnyard.

A fire was laid under an old wash pot, water from the cistern was heated, and the axe sharpened. The victim, chosen well in advance, was removed from his cage and brought to the stump of an old tree. There were no glaring lights, no television cameras, no reporters, only the early morning sun peeking through the trees, and me, peeking between the fingers of my hands which I held firmly against my face.

Designated as Headsman, it was my mother’s job to hold the victim in place, no

small task if you have ever witnessed a turkey who didn’t want to be dinner, while my grandmother, working with the title of Executioner, wielded the death blow. After the reflex action of the body had stopped, the turkey was picked up by the legs and plunged into the scalding water. Afterwards, its feathers were plucked and saved in an old pillowcase, for what later use I don’t know, while the legs and intestines were removed and tossed to two old dogs who showed little or no enthusiasm in being so honored.

Once the bird was brought into the kitchen, the executioners changed into clean clothes and shoes and donned crisp bib-type aprons. It was then they were magically transformed into Cordon Bleu chefs. With deft hands, the turkey was stuffed with dressing prepared from an old German recipe, then trussed, slathered in melted butter, and baked to a beautiful golden brown.

After my grandmother died, my mother worked primarily alone in the preparation of Thanksgiving dinner, even though I was supposed to be the Helper. With our turkeys now coming from the supermarket, early on we concluded thawing a turkey, as opposed to killing one, was a whole lot easier.

The first Thanksgiving after my mother died, I studied the recipe for Turkey & Dressing for days before attempting to follow in her and Omi’s footsteps. Finally, I felt I was ready. In my grandmother’s apron, I sliced, diced, simmered, stirred, toasted, roasted, and basted. During dinner I felt my efforts had paid off to some extent when my young son said, “Mom, this turkey tastes just like Omi’s.” I suddenly felt a large lump in my throat as tears rolled down my cheeks . Since then it has taken a lot of years to perfect the preparation techniques so they do not take a whole week.

Now when I am invited to the home of one of my children for a holiday dinner, it always begins with, “Mom, we’ll fix everything else, but would you please, please do the turkey and dressing? No one else’s is as good as yours.”

I always agree to the trade, since I Consider it to be a much simpler task than to tidy the house, polish silver, wash china and crystal, press linens, and the inevitable clearing up afterwards.

OMI’S TURKEY & DRESSING

1 Turkey, 12 to 16 lbs.

½ Loaf white bread, toasted & crumbled

4 Cups baked corn bread, crumbled

1 Large onion, finely chopped

4 Cloves garlic, finely chopped (use more to taste, if desired)

2 Ribs celery, finely chopped

2 Quarts fat free chicken broth, canned or homemade

¾ Pound lean ground beef

Salt and pepper to taste

Thaw turkey according to package directions. Remove package containing giblets and neck. Discard liver. Wash well, and rub inside of cavity with salt In a large stock pot, put turkey parts, onion, garlic, celery, and chicken broth. Simmer over low heat until turkey parts are tender. Remove turkey parts and set aside. Add ground meat to stock pot, stirring until meat is separated. Cook for 10 – 15 minutes. Remove pot from heat. In a very large bowl, combine bread and corn bread. In one-cup increments, pour liquid containing ground meat, onion, garlic, celery, over breads and mix well. Mixture should be of medium consistency, not too dry or too soggy. Fill neck cavity and body with stuffing mixture, and truss with cooking twine or pins made for this purpose. If there is dressing left over, bake it in a separate baking dish at 350E until firm. Brush outside of turkey with melted butter which has been seasoned with salt and pepper. 9 If turkey does not come with a pop up thermometer, insert your own into the thigh, being sure it does not touch the bone.

10. Place turkey in a covered turkey roaster, or if using an open roasting pan, cover tightly with heavy duty aluminum foil.

Roast turkey according to time and degree instructions printed on the turkey wrapper. Baste with drippings every 30 minutes during baking time. While turkey is baking, chop giblets and meat from neck into very fine pieces. When turkey is done, move drippings to a saucepan. Over low heat, thicken with a mixture of corn starch and water, beginning with a ratio of 1 tablespoon cornstarch to 4 tablespoons water. Stir until smooth and add slowly to drippings. Add reserved chopped giblets and neck meat. Adjust seasoning to taste. Serve gravy over dressing and turkey meat, if desired.

Makes enough dressing to stuff a 12 lb. to 16 lb. turkey with at least one-half to one

quart to bake separately. Good luck!