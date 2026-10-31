Judy Ann Fisk (82) of Texas City, Texas, passed away on Wednesday, October 21, 2026. She was born to Mary and James B. Fitch in Beaumont, Texas on May 15, 1944. Judy was a member of CrossPointe Community Church.

Mother and Menanie was a retail worker in grocery. She worked at Beardens then Humphries family owned store. The store owners retired, and my mother did not. Judy went on to be a caretaker for family. Still the hard worker she was, she went to work part time at T.J. Maxx, League City, (one of her favorite jobs) she worked there 7 years and retired mainly because of the drive. In her 70’s she started working at the same school I did, Kohfeldt Elementary. She loved the children and made many friendships (esp. cafeteria workers she absolutely loved.) My mother was faithful to God, kind, loving nurturing, very generous, faithful to everyone she knew. She could start a conversation with anyone, and always make them feel so special. She was mostly spunky, and loved laughter. She always said it was the best medicine. She fought a very long battle with lung cancer. Started 11/2012, 5 years remission, 2018 came back stage 4 both lungs, then chemo and scans etc. until now 115 treatments to be exact. God gave her and her little family; the strength to endure, God’s precious grace on her and carried her home. John 3:16

She was preceded death by her husband, Robert R. Fisk; brothers: Frank “Bootsie” Ochoa and Billy Ray Fitch; and sister, Dorothy Beard. Judy is survived by her daughter, Wendy Bozeman and husband Dale; sister, Carolyn McCool; brother, J.B. Fitch, Jr. and wife Cathy; granddaughter, Shelby L. Bozeman and great granddaughter Clara Lynn Murphree.

A visitation will be held on Friday October 30, 2026, from 9:00 am to 11:00 am at the James Crowder Funeral Home in La Marque. A funeral service will begin at 11:00 am on Friday October 30, 2026, with Dr. Terry Ray officiating. Interment will follow the service at Galveston Memorial Park.

Pallbearers will be James Fitch, Ted Baker, Albert Garza, Jr., Marcus Beard and Aaron Murphree. Honorary Pallbearers will be Dale Bozeman, J.D. Fitch, Albert Garza, Ivan Bright, Gary W. Beard and David Murphree.