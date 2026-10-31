Home NewsCommunityObituaryJudy Ann Fisk (82) of Texas City, Texas, passed away on Wednesday, October 21, 2026
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Judy Ann Fisk (82) of Texas City, Texas, passed away on Wednesday, October 21, 2026

by Publisher
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Judy Ann Fisk (82) of Texas City, Texas, passed away on Wednesday, October 21, 2026. She was born to Mary and James B. Fitch in Beaumont, Texas on May 15, 1944. Judy was a member of CrossPointe Community Church.

Mother and Menanie was a retail worker in grocery.  She worked at Beardens then Humphries family owned store.  The store owners retired, and my mother did not. Judy went on to be a caretaker for family.  Still the hard worker she was, she went to work part time at T.J. Maxx, League City, (one of her favorite jobs) she worked there 7 years and retired mainly because of the drive.  In her 70’s she started working at the same school I did, Kohfeldt Elementary.  She loved the children and made many friendships (esp. cafeteria workers she absolutely loved.)  My mother was faithful to God, kind, loving nurturing, very generous, faithful to everyone she knew.  She could start a conversation with anyone, and always make them feel so special. She was mostly spunky, and loved laughter.  She always said it was the best medicine.  She fought a very long battle with lung cancer.  Started 11/2012, 5 years remission, 2018 came back stage 4 both lungs, then chemo and scans etc. until now 115 treatments to be exact.  God gave her and her little family; the strength to endure, God’s precious grace on her and carried her home. John 3:16

She was preceded death by her husband, Robert R. Fisk; brothers: Frank “Bootsie” Ochoa and Billy Ray Fitch; and sister, Dorothy Beard. Judy is survived by her daughter, Wendy Bozeman and husband Dale; sister, Carolyn McCool; brother, J.B. Fitch, Jr. and wife Cathy; granddaughter, Shelby L. Bozeman and great granddaughter Clara Lynn Murphree.

A visitation will be held on Friday October 30, 2026, from 9:00 am to 11:00 am at the James Crowder Funeral Home in La Marque. A funeral service will begin at 11:00 am on Friday October 30, 2026, with Dr. Terry Ray officiating. Interment will follow the service at Galveston Memorial Park.

Pallbearers will be James Fitch, Ted Baker, Albert Garza, Jr., Marcus Beard and Aaron Murphree.  Honorary Pallbearers will be Dale Bozeman, J.D. Fitch, Albert Garza, Ivan Bright, Gary W. Beard and David Murphree.

Locally owned and operated in Texas City, Galveston County, Texas. David Day Owner/Publisher brings over 46 years of newspaper experience to The Post Newspaper. Opened in 2003, The Post Newspaper wanted to provide an alternate information source for the local communities covering local news in a positive way and reporting facts to our readers. Connecting to the community is what The Post Newspaper is all about. Over 70,000 weekly readers learn about local concerns, area sports, charity events, legal notices and entertainment in their community. The Post is a member of several local Chamber of Commerce, and its staff volunteers at numerous events throughout Galveston County. All of this is made possible by our advertisers, who count on us to deliver their message to our readers. Twice weekly, The Post newspaper delivers information on businesses and services to our readers all over the county. Our staff is dedicated to provide over the top service, fresh ideas and exciting new ways to market business. Join our impressive list of advertisers and supporters that say they saw it in The Post Newspaper. Contact David at publisher@thepostnewspaper.net or 409-943-4265.

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