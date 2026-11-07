Former Hitchcock boys’ hoops standout Taurian Fontenette passed away this week at the age of 43. Fontenette gained international acclaim for his vertical leap, which earned him the nicknames “Air Up There” and “Mr. 720” as a participant in the AND1 streetball tour in the late 2000s to early 2010s. His high-velocity finishes made Fontenette one of the best dunkers ever, regardless of professional status.
Taurian Fontenette passed away this week at the age of 43
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Former Hitchcock boys’ hoops standout Taurian Fontenette passed away this week at the age of 43. Fontenette gained international acclaim for his vertical leap, which earned him the nicknames “Air Up There” and “Mr. 720” as a participant in the AND1 streetball tour in the late 2000s to early 2010s. His high-velocity finishes made Fontenette one of the best dunkers ever, regardless of professional status.
Former Hitchcock boys’ hoops standout Taurian Fontenette passed away this week at the age of 43. Fontenette gained international acclaim for his vertical leap, which earned him the nicknames “Air Up There” and “Mr. 720” as a participant in the AND1 streetball tour in the late 2000s to early 2010s. His high-velocity finishes made Fontenette one of the best dunkers ever, regardless of professional status.