Career Opportunities and Resources for Veterans

Veterans Day is a time to thank the brave men and women who answered the call to serve our country.

But our responsibility to veterans and their families is not limited to one day a year.

Whether you are adjusting to civilian life, looking for work, living with a disability, planning for retirement, or helping your family prepare for the future, Social Security has information and resources that can help.

Veterans Serving Veterans

Many veterans find a second career in public service, and Social Security is proud to recruit, hire, and retain those who have served our nation. Veterans bring proven leadership, resilience, technical expertise, and a mission-focused mindset that strengthens our workforce and helps us better serve the public.

We offer several special hiring authorities and programs designed to help veterans transition from military service to civilian careers, including Veterans’ Preference, the Veterans Recruitment Appointment (VRA), the Veterans Employment Opportunities Act (VEOA), and opportunities for veterans with service-connected disabilities.

If you’re exploring your next career move after military service, we have resources to help you learn about federal employment opportunities and benefits available to veterans and military spouses. Visit our Veterans and Military Spouses page to learn more about special hiring programs and current opportunities. You can also find employment resources through our guide, Journey to Success: Employment Tools for Veterans with Disabilities, which highlights career counseling, vocational training, employment supports, and opportunities at Social Security.

Whether you’re beginning a new civilian career, returning to the workforce after an injury, or helping a military spouse navigate employment opportunities, we’re committed to supporting your continued success long after your military service ends.

Understanding Disability Benefits

Veterans living with disabilities may be eligible for benefits from Social Security, the Department of Veterans Affairs (VA), or both.

The two agencies have different programs and requirements, so receiving VA disability compensation does not automatically qualify someone for Social Security disability benefits. Veterans who may qualify for both must apply to each agency separately.

Social Security provides disability benefits through two programs:

Social Security Disability Insurance , or SSDI , may provide benefits to people who have a qualifying disability and have worked long enough and recently enough under Social Security.

, or , may provide benefits to people who have a qualifying disability and have worked long enough and recently enough under Social Security. Supplemental Security Income, or SSI, may provide payments to eligible people who have limited income and resources and who are 65 or older, blind, or have a disability.

Veterans with a VA disability compensation rating of 100% Permanent & Total may qualify for expedited processing of their Social Security disability claims. This means we treat the claim as a high priority, but applicants must still meet Social Security’s eligibility requirements.

Learn more in our fact sheet, Social Security Disability and Veterans Affairs Disability – How Do They Compare?

Support for Wounded Warriors

Military service members may receive expedited processing of their Social Security disability claims if a disabling condition began while they were on active duty on or after October 1, 2001.

It does not matter where the disabling condition occurred. Military pay does not necessarily prevent someone from receiving Social Security disability benefits, including while hospitalized or on medical leave. Eligibility depends on the person’s circumstances and whether they meet Social Security’s requirements.

Visit our Information for Military & Veterans page to learn about disability benefits, expedited claims, and how to apply.

Here for Those Who Served

To every veteran, thank you for your courage, sacrifice, and service to our country.

We know that life after military service can bring questions and important decisions. You were there for our nation. We’re here to help you understand the benefits you may qualify for and find the resources available to you.

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